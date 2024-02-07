Toll Brothers Unveils Luxury Townhome Community, Iron Creek at North End, in Charlotte

In a move that underscores the growing demand for luxury living spaces, leading American homebuilder Toll Brothers, Inc., has unveiled a new townhome community, Iron Creek at North End, in the bustling city of Charlotte, North Carolina. Situated at 547 West Tremont Avenue, the community is set to offer 83 luxury four-story townhomes, replete with rooftop terraces and two-car garages, bringing together the allure of urban living and the comforts of a luxury home.

Iron Creek: A Blend of Luxury and Convenience

The townhomes at Iron Creek at North End will span sizes from 1,690 to 2,077+ square feet, offering potential homeowners a range of options to meet their needs. Each townhome is designed to offer spacious living areas, versatile loft spaces, and outdoor decks, fostering a sense of community while ensuring individual privacy. The crown jewel of these homes is the primary bedroom suites, complete with large walk-in closets, offering residents a personal retreat within their own homes.

Ready-to-Move-In Homes with Designer Appointed Features

Adding to the appeal of the Iron Creek community is the availability of ready-to-move-in homes, complete with Designer Appointed Features handpicked by professionals. These meticulously curated features add an extra touch of elegance and sophistication to the homes, underlining Toll Brothers' commitment to delivering exceptional quality. The starting price for these homes stands in the mid-$500,000s, making luxury living within reach for many.

Toll Brothers: A Legacy of Excellence

Toll Brothers' reputation as a builder of quality homes is well-earned. The company has been named the #1 Home Builder in Fortune magazine's 2023 survey of the World's Most Admired Companies for the eighth year, and has received multiple Builder of the Year awards. The unveiling of Iron Creek at North End adds another feather to their cap, further cementing their position in the American real estate landscape.