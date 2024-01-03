en English
Toll Brothers Unveils Luxury Model Home at Preserve at Marsh Creek in Pennsylvania

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:27 am EST
Toll Brothers Unveils Luxury Model Home at Preserve at Marsh Creek in Pennsylvania

Toll Brothers, Inc., a leading luxury home builder in the United States, has unveiled the Reinhold Elite Huntingdon model home at the Preserve at Marsh Creek – Carriage Collection, a master-planned community for active adults aged 55 and above. This grand opening marks another milestone for the company in setting the standard for luxury living in Downingtown, Pennsylvania.

A Haven of Luxury and Comfort

The Reinhold Elite Huntingdon model home is a testament to Toll Brothers’ commitment to blending luxury and iconic design. The model home, now open for tours at the Sales Center located at 460 Mustang Road, is part of a community that features 105 carriage-style townhome sites, each designed with first-floor primary bedroom suites. Prospective homeowners are presented with eight distinct home designs, varying in size from 2,180 to 2,351+ square feet, offering an array of options to cater to a diversity of lifestyle needs.

Community Amenities and Location Perks

The Preserve at Marsh Creek community is more than just a housing project. It’s a lifestyle destination, complete with a clubhouse, outdoor pool, fitness center, yoga room, recreational courts, and walking trails. Home prices in the community start in the mid-$500,000s, making this a worthwhile investment for those seeking a balance of luxury and convenience at an accessible price point.

The location of the community also offers its residents easy access to a wide range of amenities. With nearby shopping, dining, arts, entertainment, and recreational destinations, residents can enjoy a rich, engaging lifestyle. The community also enjoys convenient access to major highways for easy travel to Philadelphia, New Jersey beaches, the Pocono Mountains, and New York City.

Personalization at the Toll Brothers Design Studio

Toll Brothers goes the extra mile to ensure its home buyers can truly make their homes their own. The Toll Brothers Design Studio offers a comprehensive range of personalization options. Here, home buyers can collaborate with professional Design Consultants to customize their dream homes according to their unique tastes and preferences.

Founded in 1967, Toll Brothers operates in over 60 markets across 24 states and Washington D.C. The company has been named #1 Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2023 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies for the eighth successive year, affirming its reputation for delivering luxury homes that embody quality and design excellence.

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

