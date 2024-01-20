Toledo's Ice Restaurant Under Boil Advisory Amidst Misinformation Scare

In a recent turn of events, Toledo's Department of Public Utilities issued a boil advisory for the downtown eatery, Ice Restaurant, located on 405 Madison. The advisory, released after 4 p.m. on a Saturday, is set to remain in effect until 5 p.m. on January 24. This development follows a water main break, which has impacted the restaurant and its surrounding area.

A Twist of Miscommunication

Amidst this, an unexpected mix-up further added to the weekend's confusion. Residents of west Toledo, encompassing Sylvania Ave., Douglas Rd., and Secor Rd., were recipients of erroneous text messages regarding a boil advisory in their area. The city was quick to rectify the error, clarifying that the messages were sent by mistake and there was no such advisory for the residents of the mentioned areas.

