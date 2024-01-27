Toledo Hockey Hall of Fame Honors New Inductees and Celebrates Toledo Storm's Championship Legacy

The Toledo Hockey Hall of Fame recently celebrated the induction of five new members and the 30th anniversary of the Toledo Storm's back-to-back Riley Cup championships. The inductees, Jeff Lerg, Iain Duncan, Alex Hicks, Claude Noel, and Barney O'Connell, have all made significant contributions to Toledo's professional hockey history.

Commemorating the Toledo Storm's Legacy

The ceremony, held in downtown Toledo, Ohio, was not only a celebration of the new inductees but also a commemoration of the Toledo Storm's championship legacy. The Storm clinched their first of two consecutive Riley Cup Championships in 1993 and 1994, a feat remembered fondly by former Toledo Storm head coach, Chris McSorley.

McSorley, a 2019 Hall of Fame inductee, spoke glowingly of the team's unity and camaraderie, both crucial to their success. He wasn't alone in this sentiment; Rick Judson, a former player who was severely injured in a car crash and a 2016 Hall of Fame inductee, echoed McSorley's fond memories of the championship team's unity.

Tribute to the Toledo Storm

The current Toledo Walleye minor league team took the opportunity to honor their predecessors. As part of the celebrations, they donned specialty Toledo Storm jerseys and gave away replica Toledo Storm banners. Fans were also treated to a postgame open skate, where they had the opportunity to meet and skate with some of the former players.

Engaging with Hockey Legends

Among those in attendance was 2017 Hall of Fame inductee Mark Deazeley, the player who scored the winning goal in the 1993 championship. Deazeley spent time signing autographs and interacting with fans at Glass City Metropark, further enhancing the celebratory atmosphere. The festivities culminated in the former players being honored before a Walleye game, tying past glories to the present team's ambitions.