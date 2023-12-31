Toddler’s Expression of Faith Captures Hearts of Millions

On an ordinary day in Woodlands, Texas, an extraordinary event unfolded which has since captured the hearts of millions worldwide. A seemingly innocuous video of a two-year-old toddler, Emilia Wadgymar, expressing her love for the Virgin Mary and Baby Jesus has gone viral on social media, transforming the youngster into an overnight sensation. The video, taken by her mother Tamara Wadgymar, showcases Emilia’s childlike innocence and deep-seated affection for these revered religious figures.

The Video That Touched Millions

The video was shot at a Christmas village train setup, where the nativity scene was notably larger than in previous years. In the heartwarming footage, the bilingual toddler can be seen enthusiastically greeting the figures, kissing a cardboard cutout of Baby Jesus, and giving the cutout of Mary a tender hug. The video has resonated with viewers, garnering more than 300,000 ‘likes’ and over 5.3 million views on Instagram.

A Family’s Faith Amidst Struggles

Emilia’s affection for these religious figures is not an isolated event but stems from her family’s daily prayers and discussions about Mary and Jesus. This unwavering faith is poignant, especially considering the challenges the Wadgymar family currently faces. The family’s eldest child, four-year-old Bernardo, is undergoing chemotherapy for Langerhans cell histiocytosis, a rare cancer-like condition. He has also developed diabetes insipidus, adding to the family’s health concerns.

Perspective of Gratitude

Despite the hurdles, including a period of living in Airbnbs and losing their health insurance, the Wadgymar family maintains a perspective of gratitude. They focus on their faith and God’s love, which is vividly embodied in young Emilia’s affection for Mary and Jesus. This video of Emilia is more than just a viral sensation; it’s a testament to the power of faith and a beacon of hope for millions around the globe.