en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United States

Toddler’s Expression of Faith Captures Hearts of Millions

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: December 31, 2023 at 5:29 am EST
Toddler’s Expression of Faith Captures Hearts of Millions

On an ordinary day in Woodlands, Texas, an extraordinary event unfolded which has since captured the hearts of millions worldwide. A seemingly innocuous video of a two-year-old toddler, Emilia Wadgymar, expressing her love for the Virgin Mary and Baby Jesus has gone viral on social media, transforming the youngster into an overnight sensation. The video, taken by her mother Tamara Wadgymar, showcases Emilia’s childlike innocence and deep-seated affection for these revered religious figures.

The Video That Touched Millions

The video was shot at a Christmas village train setup, where the nativity scene was notably larger than in previous years. In the heartwarming footage, the bilingual toddler can be seen enthusiastically greeting the figures, kissing a cardboard cutout of Baby Jesus, and giving the cutout of Mary a tender hug. The video has resonated with viewers, garnering more than 300,000 ‘likes’ and over 5.3 million views on Instagram.

A Family’s Faith Amidst Struggles

Emilia’s affection for these religious figures is not an isolated event but stems from her family’s daily prayers and discussions about Mary and Jesus. This unwavering faith is poignant, especially considering the challenges the Wadgymar family currently faces. The family’s eldest child, four-year-old Bernardo, is undergoing chemotherapy for Langerhans cell histiocytosis, a rare cancer-like condition. He has also developed diabetes insipidus, adding to the family’s health concerns.

Perspective of Gratitude

Despite the hurdles, including a period of living in Airbnbs and losing their health insurance, the Wadgymar family maintains a perspective of gratitude. They focus on their faith and God’s love, which is vividly embodied in young Emilia’s affection for Mary and Jesus. This video of Emilia is more than just a viral sensation; it’s a testament to the power of faith and a beacon of hope for millions around the globe.

0
United States
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Donald Trump's Claims of Presidential Immunity Face Legal Challenge

By Bijay Laxmi

2024 Rings in 320 New State Laws for Illinois Residents, Spanning from Semi-Automatic Rifle Ban to Minimum Wage Hike

By Bijay Laxmi

New York City Braces for Potential New Year's Protests Amid Recent Pro-Palestinian Demonstrations

By Bijay Laxmi

McKinsey Settles for $78M Over Opioid Crisis Claims

By Bijay Laxmi

China Eases Visa Restrictions for American Tourists in Bid to Revive T ...
@China · 7 mins
China Eases Visa Restrictions for American Tourists in Bid to Revive T ...
heart comment 0
Arvind Panagariya Appointed Chairman of India’s 16th Finance Commission

By Rafia Tasleem

Arvind Panagariya Appointed Chairman of India's 16th Finance Commission
American Premier League Embroiled in Controversy over Umpires’ Unpaid Dues

By Salman Khan

American Premier League Embroiled in Controversy over Umpires' Unpaid Dues
Indiana’s 2024 Legislative Session: A Focus on ‘Fine-Tuning’ Policy

By Bijay Laxmi

Indiana's 2024 Legislative Session: A Focus on 'Fine-Tuning' Policy
American Politics in 2023: A Battlefield of Challenges and Unexpected Victories

By BNN Correspondents

American Politics in 2023: A Battlefield of Challenges and Unexpected Victories
Latest Headlines
World News
Donald Trump's Claims of Presidential Immunity Face Legal Challenge
1 min
Donald Trump's Claims of Presidential Immunity Face Legal Challenge
2024 Rings in 320 New State Laws for Illinois Residents, Spanning from Semi-Automatic Rifle Ban to Minimum Wage Hike
3 mins
2024 Rings in 320 New State Laws for Illinois Residents, Spanning from Semi-Automatic Rifle Ban to Minimum Wage Hike
McKinsey Settles for $78M Over Opioid Crisis Claims
8 mins
McKinsey Settles for $78M Over Opioid Crisis Claims
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
9 mins
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
American Premier League Embroiled in Controversy over Umpires' Unpaid Dues
9 mins
American Premier League Embroiled in Controversy over Umpires' Unpaid Dues
Break-in at Tannadice Park: Investigation Underway as Dundee United's Home Ground Suffers Damage
10 mins
Break-in at Tannadice Park: Investigation Underway as Dundee United's Home Ground Suffers Damage
Indiana's 2024 Legislative Session: A Focus on 'Fine-Tuning' Policy
12 mins
Indiana's 2024 Legislative Session: A Focus on 'Fine-Tuning' Policy
CBSE to Offer Psychological Counselling Services from January 2024
13 mins
CBSE to Offer Psychological Counselling Services from January 2024
Internet Suicide Forums and Lethal Substances: A Deadly Online Reality
17 mins
Internet Suicide Forums and Lethal Substances: A Deadly Online Reality
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
9 mins
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
1 hour
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
1 hour
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
1 hour
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
2 hours
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
3 hours
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
4 hours
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
5 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
6 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app