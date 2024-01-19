Titletown Invites for a Day of Free Tubing at Ariens Hill

On Sunday, February 4th, Titletown in Green Bay, Wisconsin, flings its doors wide open for a day of exhilarating, free-of-charge tubing at Ariens Hill. The event, a magnanimous initiative sponsored by AriensCo, promises to transmute the icy chills of winter into heart-warming family fun.

Advertisment

Ariens Hill: The Epicenter of Winter Fun

Standing tall at 46 feet, Ariens Hill makes a grand spectacle that's hard to miss. Its tubing lanes, unfurling to a length of 300 feet, are meticulously designed to inject an adrenaline rush into your winter escapades. This isn't your neighborhood sledding hill; it's a towering symbol of Wisconsin's vibrant winter culture.

Unleashing the Thrill: Understanding the Process

Advertisment

To partake in the tubing extravaganza, guests are required to sign a waiver. This crucial formality, aimed at ensuring a safe and responsible experience for all, can be accomplished in advance through Titletown's website. It's a simple process, but one that demands attention. Adults must fill out their own waivers, but they can include up to 10 minors on each one. The waivers are not recurring- a new one is required for each visit, unless you hold the golden ticket: a season pass.

Checking In: The Final Step

Upon completion of the waiver, a QR code is generated. This digital key is your ticket to the wintry wonderland; you will need to scan it at check-in. The tubing activity is available from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays, with the last call for adventurers at 5 p.m. Make sure you're not left out in the cold!