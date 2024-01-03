Tippah County Gears Up for Growth in 2024; UMMC Facilitates Historic Kidney Transplant

As 2024 unfolds, Tippah County in Mississippi is bracing for a major leap in its development trajectory, with several infrastructure and business projects on the horizon. The most significant among these is the expansion of Highway 15, a project that has been awaiting fruition for years and has now received a much-needed boost from the Mississippi Legislature’s allocation of $450 million from excess revenues for state infrastructure projects.

Highway 15 Expansion: A Solution to Traffic Congestion

Traffic congestion on Highway 15 has been a long-standing issue for Tippah County residents. However, the allocation of $200 million from the state’s infrastructure funding pool is set to change this. The project, starting from the Union/Tippah line and stretching north of Ripley, will see the highway deviate east from its current path, providing much-needed traffic relief. This initiative has been a result of persistent advocacy by local officials, most notably Sen. Rita Parks and Rep. Jody Steverson.

Business Developments: Bolstering the Local Economy

Simultaneously, Tippah County is witnessing the completion of multiple business projects that promise to stimulate the local economy and offer amenities to its residents. A new Dollar General Market near the Springdale community and a Chickasaw Equipment Company location north of Ripley are nearing completion, adding to the recent opening of the Tractor Supply Company. These developments signal a concerted effort to enhance the county’s infrastructure and economy.

UMMC Facilitates Historic Kidney Transplant Swap

On the health front, the University of Medical Center in Mississippi has sparked hope and inspiration by facilitating a historic 7-way kidney transplant swap. This monumental event transpired over four days, involving 14 individuals whose lives were changed forever. The swap was made possible through the selfless act of a living donor, Jennifer McCaffrey, and the meticulous planning and coordination of UMMC. Among the recipients was Herbert Davis, the head football coach at Madison Ridgeland Academy, who waited four years for a kidney transplant. His story underscores the transformative impact of organ transplants on individuals’ lives.