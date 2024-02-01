Tipp City Board of Education: Committee Assignments, New Curriculum, and Bullying Report

In an effort to foster educational excellence, the Tipp City Board of Education met on January 16, 2024, to discuss and deliberate on several key issues and developments in the domain of education. The board members were assigned to various committees for the year 2024, including facilities/grounds/safety, athletic council, and finance and audit, among others.

Curriculum Additions 2024-2025

The meeting was highlighted by a presentation on the new curriculum additions for the upcoming 2024-2025 academic year at both the Tippecanoe High School and Tippecanoe Middle School. These additions encompassed a broad range of subjects from business, technology, math, science, art, English, and languages. The new course options promise to offer students a more comprehensive and diversified educational experience, preparing them for a rapidly evolving world.

Bullying Incident Report

Superintendent Aaron Moran provided a sobering report on bullying incidents that occurred during the first semester. A total of 13 verified incidents were reported, with two at the high school and an alarming 11 at the middle school. This revelation underscores the need for continued vigilance and effective measures to combat bullying and ensure a safe, conducive learning environment for all students.

Donations and Grants

The board also approved the acceptance of donations and grants aimed at enhancing educational resources and opportunities for students. Among the beneficiaries were the Tippecanoe Middle School Power of the Pen Club which received donations, and the Tippecanoe Educational Endowment, which was granted funds. These resources will be utilized for a variety of educational purposes, including the procurement of a live audio system for the high school band, establishment of an eSports team, and facilitation of assemblies and presentations at elementary schools.

As the Tipp City Board of Education continues its mission to provide a comprehensive and dynamic learning environment, these developments underscore their commitment to address key issues and continually evolve to meet the needs of the students and the community at large.