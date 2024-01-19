Tioga State Bank Launches Student-Run Branch at Spencer-Van Etten High School

In a pioneering initiative, Tioga State Bank (TSB) has inaugurated its first student-run bank branch at Spencer-Van Etten High School (S-VE High School). This unique branch, under the careful stewardship of Jenna Gillette from TSB's Spencer Office, employs two student workers, Kaili Root, and Jacqueline Brown. The branch operates during school hours, specifically from 9 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays and Fridays, providing exclusive banking services to the students, faculty, and staff of the school.

A Legacy of Community Engagement

This endeavor is a significant milestone in TSB's longstanding relationship with the S-VE community, marking 160 years. The bank's commitment to nurturing young minds and investing in their education and development is deeply woven into its community engagement efforts. By launching this student-run bank office, TSB continues to reaffirm its dedication to the local community and its investment in the future.

Empowering Students with Financial Skills

Susan Allen, TSB's SVP, Regional Retail Manager, underscored the advantages of this program. She highlighted the convenience it offers along with the valuable opportunity it provides for students to gain financial independence and skills. By immersing students in a hands-on banking experience, TSB aims to cultivate financial literacy and empower them to make informed decisions.

A Fusion of Art and Finance

In conjunction with the bank office, TSB has also established a creative partnership with the high school's art department. They have orchestrated a competition among students to design a combined logo symbolizing both S-VE High School and TSB. This collaboration underscores the bank's commitment to fostering creativity and innovation among the students, enhancing their learning experience beyond the confines of traditional banking.