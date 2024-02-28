Tint World Accelerates Success, Lands Spot on Inc. 5000 Southeast List

With an impressive trajectory in the automotive industry, Tint World® Automotive Styling CentersTM clinches a coveted position on the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Southeast list, a testament to its rapid growth and contribution to the regional economy. This achievement not only highlights the company's dedication to franchisee support and premium service delivery but also marks it as a frontrunner in the automotive styling sphere.

Remarkable Growth and Regional Impact

Between 2020 and 2022, Tint World® demonstrated exceptional growth, boasting an average rate of 166.43 percent. This significant expansion has not only propelled the company to new heights but also played a pivotal role in job creation, with over 20,000 positions added across the Southeast U.S. According to industry sources, this growth has injected an impressive $8.8 billion into the local economy, underscoring Tint World®'s substantial impact on the regional market.

Leadership and Vision: Driving Success

Under the leadership of CEO Charles J. Bonfiglio, Tint World® has navigated its way to the forefront of the automotive styling industry. Bonfiglio's strategic focus on franchisee growth and the delivery of premium services has been pivotal in the company's success. His vision for expansion and excellence has not only elevated Tint World® on a national scale but also solidified its reputation as a market leader, offering a range of automotive accessories, window tinting, and other services with franchise opportunities available worldwide.

A Future of Continued Prosperity

The accolade from Inc. magazine is more than just a milestone; it's a reflection of Tint World®'s unwavering commitment to quality and service. As the company continues to expand its footprint across the Southeast and beyond, its focus on supporting franchisees and enhancing customer experience positions Tint World® for sustained growth and success. The recognition by Inc. 5000 Regionals: Southeast not only celebrates past achievements but also sets the stage for future endeavors in the automotive styling industry.

The journey of Tint World® is a shining example of how visionary leadership, coupled with a commitment to excellence, can drive a company to achieve remarkable success. As Tint World® accelerates forward, it continues to redefine the standards of the automotive styling sector, promising an exciting future ahead.