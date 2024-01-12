Tinder Co-Founder Sean Rad Lists LA Mansion for $28.5 Million

In the sprawling city of Los Angeles, a mansion whose grandeur personifies the city’s vibrant lifestyle is set to change hands. The stunning property belonged to Sean Rad, the influential co-founder of Tinder, the globally recognized dating app. Rad has enlisted his opulent residence for sale, with the offering price set at a staggering $28.5 million.

Architectural Marvel Amidst the City of Angels

The mansion, a symbol of architectural magnificence spread across a vast expanse of over 10,000 square feet, features a multitude of luxurious amenities. The house includes five sumptuous bedrooms, nine bathrooms, an inviting pool, a gourmet chef’s kitchen, and a cobblestone driveway that adds a rustic charm to the modern aesthetics.

Additionally, the mansion offers a speakeasy bar, two distinctive fireplaces, a covered patio perfect for those enchanting LA evenings, a wine cellar for the connoisseur, a fully equipped gym, a library for the bibliophile, and a private theater providing the ultimate cinematic experience.

A Slight Dip from the Initial Asking Price

The mansion was originally on the market in July with an asking price of $32 million. However, Rad has now reduced the price, despite it being still higher than the $26.5 million he shelled out for the property back in 2018. The mansion was previously owned by Kurt Rappaport, a name synonymous with luxury real estate in Los Angeles.

‘Selling Sunset’ Stars to Handle the Listing

The listing of this prestigious property is in the capable hands of Jason Oppenheim and Mary Fitzgerald. These two are not just real estate agents; they are also stars of the reality TV show ‘Selling Sunset,’ known for showcasing the most luxurious properties in LA. The sale of Rad’s mansion and the subsequent price reduction could potentially stir interest among luxury real estate investors and fans of the show alike.

As the mansion awaits its new owner, the sale signifies a pivotal moment in the luxury real estate market of Los Angeles, a city known for its extravagant lifestyle and high-profile residences.