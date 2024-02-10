Tina Fey Stands by Mean Girls Musical Cast Amid TikTok Criticism

Tina Fey, the writer and co-star of the upcoming Mean Girls musical film, has taken a stand against TikTok users' criticism of the cast's vocal talents. In a spirited defense on the Las Culturistas podcast, Fey praised the young and gifted actors, including Reneé Rapp, Auli'i Cravalho, and Jaquel Spivey, who bring the characters to life in the movie adaptation of the Broadway musical.

Setting the Stage

Fey's impassioned response came in the wake of TikTok users expressing their discontent over minor lyric changes in the song 'Revenge Party'. Those complaints, however, failed to acknowledge the wealth of talent in the film's cast. Fey, who wrote the screenplay for the movie, emphasized the importance of recognizing the young actors' abilities and not getting hung up on minor alterations.

The new Mean Girls musical film is based on the successful Broadway production, which itself originated from the 2004 film penned by Fey. In the new adaptation, Fey reprises her role as Ms. Norbury, while Tim Meadows returns as Principal Duvall. The duo agreed to join the project on the condition that their characters wouldn't be required to sing.

The Dangers of Authenticity

During her conversation on the Las Culturistas podcast, Fey also touched upon the dangers of authenticity and the potential financial consequences. She warned that striving for absolute authenticity can sometimes be costly, implying that the changes made to 'Revenge Party' might have been necessary to maintain the film's budget.

Bowen Yang and the Saltburn Controversy

Fey didn't hold back when it came to addressing the podcast's host, Bowen Yang. She advised him to keep his movie opinions to himself, alluding to a previous episode where he criticized the film Saltburn. Fey's lighthearted jab at Yang added a touch of humor to the discussion, further emphasizing her point about the importance of focusing on the positives rather than nitpicking over minor details.

As the release of the Mean Girls musical film approaches, it's evident that Tina Fey is not only a passionate advocate for the project but also a dedicated supporter of her cast members. By defending their talents and highlighting the dangers of authenticity, Fey reminds us all to appreciate the bigger picture and celebrate the wealth of young talent gracing our screens.

Reneé Rapp, Auli'i Cravalho, and Jaquel Spivey, the stars at the heart of the debate, have already proven their worth in the world of musical theater. With Fey's spirited defense, they are sure to captivate audiences once again as they breathe new life into the beloved characters of Mean Girls.