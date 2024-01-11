en English
India

Timor-Leste's President Advocates for India and Indonesia's UNSC Membership at Vibrant Gujarat Summit

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:22 am EST
Timor-Leste’s President Advocates for India and Indonesia’s UNSC Membership at Vibrant Gujarat Summit

At the recently concluded Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, President Jose Ramos-Horta of Timor-Leste vocally supported the bids of India and Indonesia for permanent membership in a more representative and reformed United Nations Security Council (UNSC). Ramos-Horta highlighted the event’s global recognition as a catalyst for business networking, knowledge sharing, strategic partnerships, inclusive growth, and sustainable development.

Strengthening International Relations

Ramos-Horta’s meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Gandhinagar was significant, with their discussions focusing on development partnerships in sectors such as energy, IT, FinTech, health, and capacity building. Also present at the summit was the President of Mozambique, Filipe Nyusi, who engaged in meaningful discussions with Modi, underscoring the depth of the bilateral relationship between India and Mozambique.

India-US Bilateral Relations

In a related seminar at the summit, US Consul General in Mumbai, Mike Hankey, addressed the evolving India-US bilateral relationship. Hankey highlighted the shared values between the two nations and the importance of their partnership, pointing to their collaboration in AI and various other sectors. He also acknowledged the significant contributions of the Gujarati community to Indo-US relations. Hankey emphasized the US’s objective to co-develop projects with Indian partners as opposed to merely selling products, marking a shift in the dynamics of their relationship.

A Summit of Success

The Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit marked 20 years of success as a platform for fostering international relationships and stimulating economic and social growth. With leaders from Timor-Leste, Mozambique, and the US expressing their support and advocating for collaboration, the summit has once again proven its global significance. The voices of these leaders, advocating for greater representation in global institutions and fostering bilateral partnerships, echo across the globe, resonating with the summit’s aim of inclusive growth and sustainable development.

0
India International Affairs United States
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

