Business

TimkenSteel Embraces New Era with Rebranding to Metallus Inc.

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 10:05 am EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 10:52 am EST
TimkenSteel Embraces New Era with Rebranding to Metallus Inc.

Leading producer of high-quality steel products, TimkenSteel, has announced a major rebranding initiative, marking the dawn of a new era for the company. In a move that pays homage to its century-old legacy and underscores its dedication to the timeless power of superior metals, the company will henceforth be known as Metallus Inc. The transition is scheduled for February 27, 2024, with the company’s stock trading under the new ticker symbol MTUS on the New York Stock Exchange.

A New Chapter for Metallus Inc.

Metallus Inc. intends to leverage its historic success while continuing to deliver exceptional products and services across various sectors including automotive, aerospace, energy, and defense. The rebranding is comprehensive, encompassing the launch of a fresh company website on the same day.

CEO’s Perspective on the Rebranding

President and CEO Mike Williams expressed his pride in the company’s accomplishments and the dedication of its workforce. He emphasized that the rebranding to Metallus signifies a crucial milestone in the company’s evolutionary journey. Williams was keen to point out the alignment between the rebranding and the company’s objectives of profitable growth and industry leadership in high-performance metals.

The name ‘Metallus’ fuses elements of metallurgy and quality, with a deliberate alteration in spelling to include ‘us’, underscoring the value the company places on partnerships and shared success. Williams’ announcement reflects Metallus Inc.’s vision for the future and its commitment to shaping the trajectory of the high-performance metals sector.

Business United States
