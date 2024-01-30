Timeshare Ownership: A Costly Vacation Nightmare

In the realm of vacation home ownership, the concept of timeshares has long held appeal. However, the industry is now under a microscope owing to escalating costs and the hurdles that owners encounter when attempting to exit their contracts. Broadly, timeshares refer to a property with divided form of use rights or ownership. These properties are typically resort condominium units. In the United States alone, approximately 10 million households possess a timeshare. The average price for these shared properties soared to $23,940 in 2023, a sharp increase of over 30% since 2018.

Timeshare Industry: A Double-Edged Sword

Even as the industry continues to burgeon, valued at over $10 billion, a staggering 85% of timeshare buyers are living in regret over their purchase, as per a study. The flip side of owning a timeshare is its quite low resale value, which often fetches between 0% and 10% of the original purchase price. Notably, two of the industry giants, Wyndham Destinations and Hilton Grand Vacations, have been on the receiving end of around 3,000 complaints over three years, as reported by the Better Business Bureau.

The Rising Burden of Annual Maintenance Fees

Another financial burden that timeshare owners continue to bear are the annual maintenance fees. Even after paying off their timeshare contracts in full, owners are obliged to continue paying these fees, which averaged at $1,170 in 2022. The weight of this obligation intensifies when owners struggle to rent out their timeshare for even $100 per night.

Exiting a Timeshare Contract: A Daunting Task

Exiting a timeshare contract often proves to be a daunting task. Some companies may accept the deed back once the contract is entirely paid off, but this option is not universally available. The challenges of cancelling timeshare contracts have given rise to the need for specialized timeshare attorneys. These legal professionals come at a cost, with different fee arrangements such as contingency fees, hourly fees, and flat fees for legal services.

As the industry continues to grow, so too does the number of individuals facing challenges and encountering hidden costs associated with timeshare ownership. Deceptive sales practices, unfulfilled promises, skyrocketing expenses, rising maintenance fees, and difficulty in booking vacations are all part of the narrative, painting a vivid picture of the financial burdens and challenges that timeshare owners must shoulder.