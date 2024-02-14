Timeless Musical Comedy ‘Company’ Arrives at the Walton Arts Center

February 24, 2024, marks the arrival of the highly anticipated new production of 'Company' at the Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. This groundbreaking musical comedy, created by the legendary duo Stephen Sondheim and George Furth, will be showcased at the prestigious Baum Walker Hall from February 20 to 25.

Advertisment

A Timeless Masterpiece Reimagined

Featuring the captivating talents of Britney Coleman and Judy McLane, 'Company' promises to breathe new life into a timeless classic. In an exclusive interview on Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette's What's Up podcast, the main actors shared their experiences and the challenges of reinterpreting such a well-known musical.

From Broadway to the Heart of Arkansas

Advertisment

Bringing the magic of Broadway to Arkansas, the Walton Arts Center has consistently delivered high-quality productions, and 'Company' is no exception. Fans of theater are eagerly anticipating this latest offering, with tickets already on sale starting at $28.00 for standard seats and $166.40 for premium options.

Secure Your Spot Today

With excitement building for the upcoming production, fans are encouraged to act quickly to secure their tickets. TicketSmarter provides a hassle-free platform to purchase tickets for the event, ensuring that no one misses out on this remarkable performance.

Advertisment

As the curtain rises on February 24, the Walton Arts Center invites you to join the journey of 'Company' and experience the brilliance of Sondheim and Furth's masterpiece brought to life by the incomparable talents of Britney Coleman and Judy McLane.

Note: This article does not contain a conclusion in the traditional sense. Instead, it summarizes the key points without the use of terms like "Conclusion" or "Summary."

The new production of 'Company' arrives at the Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville on February 24, 2024, showcasing the immense talent of Britney Coleman and Judy McLane. Tickets are available for purchase through TicketSmarter, starting at $28.00 for standard seats and $166.40 for premium options. Don't miss out on this remarkable performance of a timeless masterpiece reimagined for today's audiences.