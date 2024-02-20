Time-Hopping Excitement: 'Back to the Future: The Musical' Heads to Seattle in 2024

In a move that marries nostalgia with the thrill of live performance, the Fox Theatre in St. Louis has unveiled its 2024-2025 Broadway season lineup, promising an eclectic mix of shows that are sure to captivate audiences. Among the glittering array of debuts is 'Back to the Future: The Musical', a stage adaptation that breathes new life into the iconic 1985 film. With original music by Grammy winners Alan Silvestri and Glen Ballard, plus beloved hits from the movie, the musical promises to be a highlight of the upcoming season.

A Season of Firsts and Fan Favorites

The Fox Theatre's announcement includes a total of seven shows making their first appearance on its stage. Alongside 'Back to the Future: The Musical', the lineup boasts 'A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical', 'Kimberly Akimbo', 'Shucked', '& Juliet', 'Some Like It Hot', and an innovative take on 'Peter Pan' by playwright Larissa FastHorse. Additionally, 'Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas!' is set to premiere as part of the off-series events, adding a festive flavor to the season's offerings.

St. Louis: A Broadway Town with Heart

John O'Brien, Vice President of Programming and Marketing, highlighted the significance of this announcement, emphasizing St. Louis's reputation as a 'Broadway town'. The city's enthusiastic theater audience has long supported a diverse range of productions, and the upcoming season aims to strengthen this connection by bringing the latest Broadway hits to local stages. O'Brien's words underline the community's anticipation and the promise of unforgettable experiences that the new season holds.

More Than Just Musicals

While the season subscription offers a rich tapestry of narratives and melodies, the Fox Theatre has more in store. Six additional Broadway shows are slated to visit outside the season's lineup, including 'Hamilton', 'Chicago', 'Mean Girls', 'Riverdance', and 'Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations'. This extended roster underscores the theatre's commitment to providing a broad spectrum of theatrical experiences, ensuring there's something for everyone.

As we look ahead to the 2024-2025 Broadway season in St. Louis, the anticipation is palpable. With a lineup that blends the familiar with the fresh, the Fox Theatre is set to offer a journey through time, emotion, and imagination. From the time-hopping adventure of Marty McFly in 'Back to the Future: The Musical' to the diverse array of shows making their debut, St. Louis audiences are in for a season of unparalleled entertainment. The blend of award-winning musical scores, innovative storytelling, and the magic of live performance promises to keep the spirit of Broadway alive and thriving in the heart of the city.