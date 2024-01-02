en English
Timber Harvesting Operations Temporarily Close Trails in Wisconsin’s Kettle Moraine State Forest

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:26 pm EST
Timber Harvesting Operations Temporarily Close Trails in Wisconsin's Kettle Moraine State Forest

In a move that prioritizes both safety and biodiversity, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has temporarily halted access to certain trails within the Pike Lake Unit of the Kettle Moraine State Forest near Milwaukee. The closure, which is set to last through March, is to facilitate timber harvesting operations.

Impact on Trail Users

The restricted trails encompass the pathway to the much-visited observation tower and directly influence Ice Age Trail enthusiasts. However, the DNR is ensuring minimal disruption by providing a temporary reroute between Powder Hill Road and Kettle Moraine Road. Users will be guided along a bike path on the west and north side of the Nature Trail parking lot. To aid navigation and clarity, signs will be strategically placed throughout the reroute and on the closed trails within the Pike Lake Unit.

Restrictions and Safety Measures

One important caveat is that the groomed trails east of Powder Hill Road, while remaining accessible, are reserved for cross-country skiing. The DNR has expressly prohibited hiking, snowshoeing and other activities on these groomed paths. During the timber harvest, forest management tools and vehicles will be in operation, necessitating the need for extra caution on forest roads, intersections, and trail crossings.

Objective of the Timber Harvest

The timber harvesting operation is centred around trail safety and environmental conservation. It focuses on the removal of dangerous trees, particularly dead ash, and fostering new growth and species diversity by creating more space and sunlight. The Ice Age Trail’s recent inclusion in the National Parks Service could potentially channel more resources towards the trail, underlining the importance of these operations for long-term sustainability.

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

