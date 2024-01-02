Tim Ramsey Assumes Role as Chairman of Etowah County Commission

In an annual ritual symbolizing transition and continuity, Tim Ramsey took over the reins of the Etowah County Commission from Craig Inzer Jr., in the first meeting of 2024. Inzer’s leadership in 2023, a year marked by significant milestones for the county, was acknowledged and celebrated. The county witnessed its largest ever general fund budget of $27 million, significant pay hikes for county employees, and a series of infrastructure and economic development initiatives. A key achievement was the transformation of the county’s mega-site into the Northeast Alabama Regional Mega-Site.

Accomplishments of Inzer’s Tenure

Inzer’s tenure saw the commission working tirelessly to enhance the Northeast Alabama Regional Mega-Site. The site received funds for a water tank, constructed a water main, secured easements for a power transmission facility, and applied for SEEDS Act funding. This collective effort reflects the county’s commitment to infrastructure development and economic growth. Furthermore, the county collaborated with local schools and municipalities, completed the Rebuild Alabama plan, improved road budgets, and even acquired property for county use. These achievements were not the result of a lone endeavor but were the fruits of a collective effort.

Recognizing the Contributions

While lauding the successes of 2023, the commission acknowledged the contributions of key county personnel. The county’s chief administrative officer, chief financial officer, and staff were recognized for their concerted efforts that helped the county reach its goals. Their contributions underscored the importance of teamwork and commitment in achieving organizational objectives.

Looking Ahead into 2024

As Ramsey assumes the role of chairman, he aims to maintain the county’s momentum into 2024. He echoed the sentiment of collective effort required for success and expressed optimism for the continued progress of the mega-site in the new year. In its first act under Ramsey’s leadership, the commission approved the vacation of a section of Shelton Circle and the successful completion of the Rebuild Alabama report. This report indicated positive progress in road projects, promising cost savings, and significant roadway improvements, setting the tone for what lies ahead.