Tim Hardaway Sr. Reflects on NBA Memo Ignorance Leading to Knicks' Semifinal Downfall

Whenever the NBA issues a memorandum, players are expected to read it, understand it, and take it by heart. This is perhaps the best way to put what Tim Hardaway Sr. did when it came to altercations on the basketball floor.

Understanding the Memo's Importance

"Before the season, there was a memo that the general managers had to come out and read from the NBA. If there's an altercation on the floor, who's ever on the bench cannot step out on the floor and help," the 14th overall pick of the 1989 NBA Draft said when he spoke on "Forgotten Seasons." That same memo was reiterated a couple of times in the season, to Tim Bug's recollection, and he and his Miami Heat teammates were fully aware of it.

Consequences of Ignoring the Rules

In Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinals, Hardaway recalled being at the free-throw line just before chaos erupted, with PJ Brown and the New York Knicks' Charlie Ward getting into a skirmish, which the former UTEP Miner found senseless. "I shot the free throw ... PJ said that he undercut. I don't know who was right there. PJ was in the middle of Charlie Ward, they line up three and then two on the side. There was no sense of you to even try and box him out. The game was over with... Let it go," the All-Star guard explained. Hardaway admitted that he was the one who ratted out the protagonists of that incident. "You got to read the memo or hear the memo. They didn't want to oblige by the memo. That wasn't our fault. That was their fault. So yeah, I told on them. It was me," Hardaway stated.

The Rivalry and Its Aftermath

Considering the Knicks and the Heat built quite a rivalry back then, it is hardly surprising to hear Hardaway blurt out that he once despised New York so much. "I hate them with all the hate that you can hate with," Tim said. "Can you hate more than that? If you can, I hate them more than that." Despite those comments, Hardaway ended up joining the Knicks as a scout in May 2022. A year later, he resigned from the post to pursue a broadcast career on FS1's "The Carton Show" per the South Florida Sentinel. "I quit two weeks ago, because I couldn't go on TV and talk about basketball, and I love talking about basketball, and I couldn't do that working for the Knicks," Hardaway said then. Ironically, his son, Tim Hardaway Jr., would start his career with the Knicks. The 6-foot-5 guard-forward was the 24th overall pick of New York in the 2013 NBA Draft. Hardaway Jr. played a total of four seasons with the Knicks, averaging 13.8 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 1.9 assists in 254 regular season games per Basketball-Reference. THJ remains active in the NBA and is currently with the Dallas Mavericks. The only other team Hardaway Jr. has played for aside from the Knicks and the Mavs is the Atlanta Hawks.

Tim Hardaway Sr.'s reflection on the importance of adhering to NBA memos, especially concerning on-court altercations, underscores a pivotal moment that dramatically impacted the outcome of the Eastern Conference semifinals. His personal journey from a fierce competitor to a scout and broadcaster, alongside the career of his son, encapsulates the evolution of a basketball family deeply entwined with the NBA's storied history.