Tim Allen Returns to ABC with New Pilot 'Shifting Gears', Balancing Multiple Projects

Tim Allen is set to rejuvenate ABC's comedy lineup with 'Shifting Gears', a heartfelt series blending family dynamics and classic car restoration, marking his notable return since the end of 'Last Man Standing'.

This pilot order from ABC introduces viewers to Matt (Allen), a hardheaded, widowed classic car shop owner whose life takes a new turn with the arrival of his estranged daughter and her children. Currently, Allen shines in the Disney+ series 'The Santa Clauses', awaiting news on its third season, potentially setting up a busy schedule for Allen with productions under the same roof, 20th Television.

Allen's Journey Back to ABC

After a successful six-season run with 'Last Man Standing' on ABC, followed by a three-season continuation on Fox, Tim Allen returns to ABC, bringing his unique blend of humor and family storytelling in 'Shifting Gears'. The show, ABC's first pilot order of the season, signifies the network's strategic shift towards year-round development. Allen's engagement with ABC has been a long-standing relationship, sprinkled with ventures across different networks and platforms, demonstrating his versatility and audience appeal.

Multi-Platform Presence

Aside from his anticipated return to ABC, Allen remains active in various facets of entertainment. His role in 'The Santa Clauses' on Disney+ showcases his enduring charm in family comedies, while his reunion with 'Home Improvement' co-star Richard Karn in 'More Power' for History channel taps into nostalgia. Allen's involvement in 'Assembly Required', another competition series premiered in 2021, along with his ongoing stand-up tours, highlights his diverse talents and commitment to entertaining audiences across genres and platforms.

Implications for Allen's Busy Schedule

Should 'Shifting Gears' be picked up by ABC and 'The Santa Clauses' receive a green light for a third season, Tim Allen will face a packed schedule juggling multiple projects. However, being under the umbrella of 20th Television provides a streamlined opportunity for Allen to balance these commitments. Allen's ability to resonate with audiences through various characters and settings positions him as a versatile figure in the entertainment industry, capable of bringing depth and humor to a wide range of projects.

The potential simultaneous production of 'Shifting Gears' and the continuation of 'The Santa Clauses' represents a unique challenge and opportunity for Tim Allen. As he navigates this busy phase of his career, Allen's dedication to his craft and his ability to connect with viewers through relatable, family-oriented storytelling will be pivotal. The anticipation around his return to ABC and his ongoing projects underscores the lasting impact Allen has had on television comedy, inviting audiences to once again engage with his distinctive blend of humor and heart.