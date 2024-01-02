en English
Obituary

Tilden Nonagenarian Arvid D. Marks Passes Away: The Role of Death Notices and Obituaries

By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:51 pm EST
Tilden Nonagenarian Arvid D. Marks Passes Away: The Role of Death Notices and Obituaries

Arvid D. Marks, a nonagenarian from Tilden, breathed his last on the first day of the New Year, 2024, at the Arbor Care Center in Neligh. As the local community mourns the demise of one of its eldest members, the Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden shoulders the responsibility of arranging his final rites.

Death Notices and Obituaries: A Critical Service

Being the primary information hub for the Norfolk community and surrounding areas, The Daily News regularly publishes death notices and obituaries. This service, steeped in tradition and respect, aids in communicating the somber news to the community. Death notices, which include details about the individual’s demise, funeral, burial, visitation, and memorial information, are offered free of charge.

Customizing Obituaries: A Tribute to the Departed

Families wishing to make a more personalized tribute have the option of publishing an obituary. Unlike death notices, obituaries are paid services and offer families the liberty to choose the content they wish to include, extending to the addition of a photograph. Norfolk and area funeral homes extend their assistance to families for placing an obituary in The Daily News.

Submissions and Editorial Rights

Submissions for obituary information can be made directly to The Daily News via email or fax. Upholding journalistic integrity, the newspaper reserves the right to edit all submissions to ensure factual accuracy and appropriateness. Contact information is provided for those needing further clarification about death notices and obituaries.

Obituary United States
Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

