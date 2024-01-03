TikTok’s ‘Tunnel Girl’ Ordered to Halt Underground Home Project

Popular TikTok personality ‘Tunnel Girl’, officially identified as ‘Kala the science girl’, has been issued a stop work order for her self-engineered tunnel project. Kala, renowned on TikTok under the aliases kalaengineer and engineer.everything, has been chronicling the construction of an underground system beneath her Herndon, Virginia home since October 2022. The project aimed to create a ‘sub-basement’ located 22 feet beneath her property’s foundation and involved tasks such as cutting through concrete, mining, installing an elevator shaft, and incorporating electricity and ventilation.

Internet Fame Amid Safety Concerns

Despite facing challenges such as partial collapses and fires, Kala’s distinctive monotonous voiceover and stylish work attire garnered her a staggering audience of over half a million followers. This growing popularity, however, was not without its critics. On December 28, she shared a video featuring officials serving her with a stop work order and demanding a professional engineer’s assessment.

Neighborly Worries and Official Intervention

A neighbor voiced his concerns over the safety and noise implications of Kala’s project. However, he admitted to not previously deeming it necessary to involve the authorities. In response to the escalating situation, Kala has remained tight-lipped with the media while the permit process is underway.

Working Towards Compliance

Local officials have confirmed their collaboration with Kala to rectify any code violations and assure the safety and compliance of her property. The outcome of this unique situation remains to be seen, with many eyes keenly watching as Kala’s underground endeavor encounters its most significant obstacle yet.