TikToker Unveils Best Buy’s Controversial Return Policy Shift

In the latest clash between brick-and-mortar retail and online giants, a TikToker has stirred up a storm over Best Buy’s recently revised return policy. The viral video, posted by TikToker Doty (nldoty), has drawn the attention of over 340,000 viewers, revealing the retailer’s controversial move from a 30-day return window to a mere two weeks unless the customer is a paid member.

Membership for Returns

Best Buy‘s annual membership, priced at $49.99, extends the return window to 60 days for most products and offers additional perks. As per the information on the retailer’s website, the standard return policy now stands at a scanty 15 days. For those willing to shell out more, the ‘My Best Buy Total’ membership provides extra benefits such as round-the-clock Geek Squad support and exclusive discounts.

TikTok Users React

Public response on TikTok to Best Buy’s policy shift has been overwhelmingly negative. Users have drawn parallels between the electronics retail giant and the now-defunct Circuit City, pointing out the irony of pushing for membership amidst a global retail crisis. A poignant comment underlining the existential challenge faced by retail stores read, ‘Retail is dying before our eyes,’ highlighting the stiff competition from online behemoths like Amazon, known for their flexible return policies and customer-centric services.

Retail in a Post-Pandemic World

In the backdrop of rising store thefts and post-pandemic inventory struggles, Best Buy’s policy seems counterintuitive. Brick-and-mortar stores are generally favored by in-person shoppers, who tend to spend more. The video also references Walmart+, another example of a paid membership model, which costs $98 a year and offers assorted benefits. The Daily Dot has reached out to both Best Buy and Doty for more insight into the policy change.