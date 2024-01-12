en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

TikToker Unveils Best Buy’s Controversial Return Policy Shift

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:12 am EST
TikToker Unveils Best Buy’s Controversial Return Policy Shift

In the latest clash between brick-and-mortar retail and online giants, a TikToker has stirred up a storm over Best Buy’s recently revised return policy. The viral video, posted by TikToker Doty (nldoty), has drawn the attention of over 340,000 viewers, revealing the retailer’s controversial move from a 30-day return window to a mere two weeks unless the customer is a paid member.

Membership for Returns

Best Buy‘s annual membership, priced at $49.99, extends the return window to 60 days for most products and offers additional perks. As per the information on the retailer’s website, the standard return policy now stands at a scanty 15 days. For those willing to shell out more, the ‘My Best Buy Total’ membership provides extra benefits such as round-the-clock Geek Squad support and exclusive discounts.

TikTok Users React

Public response on TikTok to Best Buy’s policy shift has been overwhelmingly negative. Users have drawn parallels between the electronics retail giant and the now-defunct Circuit City, pointing out the irony of pushing for membership amidst a global retail crisis. A poignant comment underlining the existential challenge faced by retail stores read, ‘Retail is dying before our eyes,’ highlighting the stiff competition from online behemoths like Amazon, known for their flexible return policies and customer-centric services.

Retail in a Post-Pandemic World

In the backdrop of rising store thefts and post-pandemic inventory struggles, Best Buy’s policy seems counterintuitive. Brick-and-mortar stores are generally favored by in-person shoppers, who tend to spend more. The video also references Walmart+, another example of a paid membership model, which costs $98 a year and offers assorted benefits. The Daily Dot has reached out to both Best Buy and Doty for more insight into the policy change.

0
Business United States
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
52 seconds ago
Mangion Brothers Set to Transform Mqabba Quarry into Industrial Hub
A significant transformation is on the horizon in Mqabba, Malta, as a vast stretch of land, approximately the size of two football fields, is poised to be converted into a warehouse complex. The project, led by Carmel Mangion of Mangion Brothers, a company with over four decades of experience in the quarrying industry, aims to
Mangion Brothers Set to Transform Mqabba Quarry into Industrial Hub
TCS Discusses Q3 Results, Strategies for Margin Resilience
8 mins ago
TCS Discusses Q3 Results, Strategies for Margin Resilience
Former Malaysian Finance Minister Claims Financial Loss Due to Politics, Challenges MACC Investigation
8 mins ago
Former Malaysian Finance Minister Claims Financial Loss Due to Politics, Challenges MACC Investigation
Remote Workers Facing Disadvantages in Career Promotions, New Data Shows
4 mins ago
Remote Workers Facing Disadvantages in Career Promotions, New Data Shows
Fortune American Companies Engage in Roundtable with Gujarat CM at Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024
7 mins ago
Fortune American Companies Engage in Roundtable with Gujarat CM at Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024
UK Economy Experiences Revival in November with Services and Production Sector Leading the Charge
8 mins ago
UK Economy Experiences Revival in November with Services and Production Sector Leading the Charge
Latest Headlines
World News
Chikomba RDC Opposition Councillors Barred from Council Meetings Amid Lawsuit
2 mins
Chikomba RDC Opposition Councillors Barred from Council Meetings Amid Lawsuit
South Africa Optimistic ICJ Case Against Israel Won't Impact Investment Goals at WEF
3 mins
South Africa Optimistic ICJ Case Against Israel Won't Impact Investment Goals at WEF
House Music Legend Kathy Brown Diagnosed with Stage Four Lung Cancer, Global Music Community Rallies in Support
3 mins
House Music Legend Kathy Brown Diagnosed with Stage Four Lung Cancer, Global Music Community Rallies in Support
Bureau of Meteorology Warns of Extreme Heatwave Across Australia
4 mins
Bureau of Meteorology Warns of Extreme Heatwave Across Australia
Trump Defies Court Order with Six-Minute Rant Against Judge
4 mins
Trump Defies Court Order with Six-Minute Rant Against Judge
Tennis Power Couple: Katie Boulter Revels in Alex De Minaur's Success
5 mins
Tennis Power Couple: Katie Boulter Revels in Alex De Minaur's Success
Fauzia Janjua: The First Pakistani-American Muslim Woman Mayor in New Jersey
5 mins
Fauzia Janjua: The First Pakistani-American Muslim Woman Mayor in New Jersey
Victoria Premier Ends Seven-Year Radio Boycott: A New Era of Media Relations
5 mins
Victoria Premier Ends Seven-Year Radio Boycott: A New Era of Media Relations
Soneva CEO Condemns Maldivian Minister's Derogatory Comments Towards Indian PM
5 mins
Soneva CEO Condemns Maldivian Minister's Derogatory Comments Towards Indian PM
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
13 mins
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
14 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
15 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
15 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
16 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
17 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
17 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
18 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
19 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app