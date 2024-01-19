TikToker Sparks Nostalgic Conversation over Dial-Up Tone

In an era where high-speed internet access is a given, a TikToker known as The Glass Sniper has ignited a viral conversation, pointing out a distinctive sound that separates individuals born before and after 1998: the dial-up tone. This unique 'handshaking' noise made by modems connecting to the internet via telephone lines has elicited a wave of nostalgia and, at times, a 'cringe' among those who experienced it firsthand.

Revisiting the Dial-up Era

The Glass Sniper's TikTok video, which has attracted over 300,000 views, explores the infamous dial-up tone and the technical process behind it. Dial-up internet, which was prominent from the 1990s through the early to mid-2000s, necessitated users to connect to their Internet Service Provider (ISP) via a home telephone line. The process involved a series of beeps while the modem established a connection with the ISP, a process that could be abruptly interrupted if someone picked up the landline phone.

Generational Divide over the Dial-up Tone

The viral video underscores the dial-up tone as a symbol of a generational divide. This sound will forever distinguish the older generation from the newer one, with younger generations being unfamiliar with it. The video has prompted numerous comments from individuals reminiscing about the dial-up era and even needing to explain the sound to younger generations.

Decline of Dial-up and the Rise of Broadband

With the advent of broadband in the mid-2000s, which offered faster internet speeds, the use of dial-up has significantly declined, rendering it virtually obsolete. The U.S. Census Bureau reports that dial-up users have decreased from 55 million in 2002 to just 400,000 as of September 2023. In the UK, BT turned off its dial-up service in 2013 as broadband took over. While some initially resisted the transition to faster internet, citing patience with slower connections, the widespread expectation now is for high-speed internet access.