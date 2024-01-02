en English
Social Issues

TikToker Exposes CVS’ Waste: A Call for Corporate Responsibility

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:01 pm EST
The Christmas spirit of giving seemed to have bypassed a CVS in New York City, as revealed by a TikToker named Anna Sacks. In a video that has since garnered nearly 400,000 views, Sacks and a friend are seen salvaging a cornucopia of brand-new, Christmas-themed items from the trash outside the pharmacy. The discarded treasure trove contained blankets, socks, and even dog beds with tags still attached, all left out in the cold the day after Christmas.

Unearthing the Problem of Overproduction and Waste

The video not only caught the attention of thousands of viewers but also spotlighted the pressing issue of overproduction and waste in our society. Sacks squarely questioned the wasteful practices of mega-corporations like CVS and Hallmark. Why throw away perfectly good products when there are countless needy individuals and organizations who would greatly benefit from these items?

Public Outcry and Corporate Response

The video spurred a wave of public outcry, with comments criticizing CVS for their apparent lack of social responsibility. Many pointed out the potential benefits of donating or discounting these items, noting that such acts could serve as a tax write-off for the company, and more importantly, be a lifeline for shelters. Sacks, through her videos, advocates for a simple yet impactful change: for retailers to donate rather than thoughtlessly discard useful items.

Responding to the video, CVS spokesperson Carissa Falzarano stated that the company could not verify the video’s authenticity. However, she asserted that CVS adheres to industry-standard disposal guidelines and has initiatives underway to reduce waste. This includes liquidation, donation, and recycling of unsalable products. Yet, the video and the objects it showcases, all seemingly new and perfectly usable, seem to contradict this claim.

A Call for Change

Sacks’ video is a stark reminder of the need for corporations to revisit their disposal and donation policies. In a world grappling with issues of waste and overproduction, it is incumbent upon large corporations, who often contribute significantly to these problems, to be part of the solution. As consumers, we must also do our part, demanding accountability and urging our favorite stores to adopt more sustainable and socially responsible practices.

Social Issues United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape.

