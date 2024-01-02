en English
TikToker Exposes CVS for Wasting Usable Christmas Merchandise

By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:02 pm EST
On a chilly evening in New York City, Anna Sacks, a popular TikToker, stumbled upon an unsettling sight. Buried amidst the regular city garbage was a large bag brimming with untouched, Christmas-themed items discarded by a local CVS store. The discarded merchandise ranged from blankets, socks, gift wraps, festive Santa hats, bows, and dog beds, all of which, shockingly, still bore their tags.

Dismantling Corporate Wastefulness

A leading voice against retail wastage, Sacks immediately took to her TikTok account to share her discovery with her followers. Her video, a harsh critique of the wastefulness of corporations like CVS and Hallmark, swiftly garnered attention. Accumulating nearly 400,000 views, the video stirred a flurry of discussions in the comments section with users questioning why CVS would opt to discard the items rather than donating them to shelters or selling them at discounted prices.

Immediate Action and Public Response

In the video, Sacks and a friend are seen sifting through the items, laying out the usable ones for anyone who may need them. The video shows several people coming forward to claim these items, underlining the potential benefit these discarded products could have provided to those in need. Sacks argues that retailers should make a conscious effort to donate rather than dump such usable items, a standpoint that resonates deeply with her followers and the public at large.

CVS Responds to the Controversy

In response to the video, CVS spokesperson Carissa Falzarano stated that the company could not verify the video’s authenticity. However, she assured that CVS’s disposal guidelines are in compliance with regulations and that the company has initiatives in place to reduce waste. These include liquidation, donation, and recycling of unsaleable products. While this response somewhat addresses the situation, it highlights the need for transparency and responsibility in retail practices, a cause that Sacks continues to champion.

United States
Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

