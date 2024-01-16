TikTok Users Discuss Employer Duties Amid Blizzard in Portland

Amirraa Ruffin, a TikTok user, captured the attention of the Internet with her video recounting how her boss ensured that every employee made it to work amidst a raging blizzard. Ruffin hoped that the severe weather conditions would lead to the closure of their store. However, her boss had other plans and decided to pick up each employee who was unable to commute due to the blizzard.

A Glimpse into the Blizzard's Impact

The viral TikTok video provides a snapshot of the challenges faced by those unable to work from home, especially those in the retail and hospitality sectors, during extreme weather conditions. The blizzard in question created havoc in Portland, Oregon, leading to blocked roads, damaged houses, and tragically, at least four deaths. Amidst the chaos, Lisa Tadewaldt, an arborist, reported an unprecedented surge in calls about trees collapsing on houses, indicating a potential surge in insurance claims.

TikTok Users Weigh In

The situation shared by Ruffin sparked a flurry of discussions among other TikTok users. Some users shared their own experiences of being compelled to attend work despite dangerous weather conditions. Others expressed their concerns about the risks involved in such situations, questioning the priorities and responsibilities of employers during hazardous weather.

Severe Weather Warnings Persist

Meanwhile, Portland, Oregon, continues to grapple with severe weather warnings. The city is on high alert as it braces for another ice storm. Already, about 50,000 people remain without power from the previous storm. The forecast indicates further snow and freezing rain, which is likely to exacerbate the already perilous conditions. The next few days will see temperatures hovering above freezing, but warming into the low 50s is not expected until the weekend.