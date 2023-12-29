en English
Social Issues

TikTok User Faces Body-Shaming After Requesting Seat Belt Extender On Delta Flight

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 29, 2023 at 7:40 am EST
TikTok User Faces Body-Shaming After Requesting Seat Belt Extender On Delta Flight

In an incident that has sparked widespread conversation online, TikTok user Samyra found herself in the crosshairs of body-shaming trolls after sharing a video that documented her experience of asking for a seat belt extender on a Delta flight. The video, which has garnered over 3.2 million views, shows Samyra politely making the request and the ensuing struggle by flight attendants to furnish one.

Caught in a Viral Storm

Samyra’s clip began with her asking, “Delta, where are the extenders?” and humorously contemplating not buckling her seat belt because of the original belt’s inadequate length. When she finally received the extender, she highlighted the stark difference between the lengths of the original belt and the extender, expressing her disbelief at the situation.

From Body-Shaming to Defense

Despite the seemingly harmless nature of the video, Samyra was targeted by body-shaming trolls who left derogatory comments about her appearance. However, many viewers came to her defense, condemning the unwarranted negative commentary and asserting that Samyra, like any other passenger, should be accommodated comfortably regardless of her size.

A Response to Criticism

In a follow-up video, Samyra tackled the criticism head-on, arguing that the emphasis should be on her safety and the provision of a proper belt extender, not about the manner in which she made her request. Furthermore, she drew attention to the recurring theme of being labeled as “angry,” “loud,” or “entitled” whenever she shares content related to her size, thereby highlighting a broader issue of judgment and bias towards plus-size individuals.

This incident not only brings to light the need for airlines to ensure the comfort and safety of all passengers, regardless of their size, but it also underscores the importance of constructive and respectful dialogue on social media platforms, especially concerning sensitive topics such as body image and inclusivity.

0
Social Issues Society United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

