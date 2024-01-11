en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

TikTok Bargain Hunters Gear Up for Massive Ross Sale

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:52 pm EST
TikTok Bargain Hunters Gear Up for Massive Ross Sale

Anticipating marked-down prices and bargain hunts, TikTok users are in a tizzy over an upcoming sale at Ross stores on January 22. The social media platform is abuzz with details about the anticipated event, where customers are expected to find significant markdowns on a variety of items. The sale, as touted by TikTokers, could see prices drop as low as 49 cents on clearance items.

Word from the Wise: Orlandoqponqueen’s Tips

Popular TikToker Shaimarie Franqui, better known as orlandoqponqueen, is leading the charge. She’s been advising her followers to seize the sale opportunity that promises deals on items originally priced at $14.99 being reduced to $1.49 or even as low as 49 cents. Franqui emphasized that the sale would encompass most of the store’s inventory, including gift sets and bedding.

She also dropped hints about potential shoe deals, suggesting that footwear could be available for as little as $5. However, Franqui stressed the importance of respecting store employees during the sale frenzy and advised against calling the stores for sale confirmation, as staff might deny the event.

Timing it Right: Sale Duration and Markdown Variations

While the excitement is palpable, Franqui offered a word of caution to her followers. She noted that markdowns could vary in start times across different stores and may last up to two weeks. This means customers must be vigilant and patient to score the best deals.

Seconding the Motion: Couponwithkayla’s Input

Another TikTok influencer, Kayla, known as couponwithkayla, supported Franqui’s claims. She noted that while some Christmas items have already been reduced to 49 cents, the final markdowns on January 22 promise the best deals. Kayla even hinted at potential finds like Nike shoes for $2.

However, she echoed Franqui’s advice to shoppers: give employees ample time to relabel the products with the new prices before storming the stores. Underscoring the potential value of the sales, Kayla and other TikTok users cited past experiences of purchasing numerous pairs of jeans and work pants at exceptionally low prices.

As January 22 approaches, TikTok’s bargain hunters are primed and ready for what could be the sale of the year at Ross stores. Their collective advice? Stay respectful, be patient, and keep an eye on those clearance tags for the best deals.

0
Business United States
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
31 seconds ago
Is Homeritz Corporation Berhad Overvalued? A Look into the Discounted Cash Flow Model Analysis
In a recent valuation analysis of Homeritz Corporation Berhad (KLSE:HOMERIZ), the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model was employed to assess if the stock is trading at a fair value. The DCF model, known for its methodical approach of projecting a company’s future cash flows and discounting them back to their present value, was used to
Is Homeritz Corporation Berhad Overvalued? A Look into the Discounted Cash Flow Model Analysis
Inghams Group Ownership: An Analysis of Institutional Influence and Market Performance
5 mins ago
Inghams Group Ownership: An Analysis of Institutional Influence and Market Performance
Royal Mail Seeks Arbitration in Pay Dispute Amidst Financial Turmoil
5 mins ago
Royal Mail Seeks Arbitration in Pay Dispute Amidst Financial Turmoil
India Cracks Down on Offshore Cryptocurrency Exchanges Amid Money Laundering Concerns
1 min ago
India Cracks Down on Offshore Cryptocurrency Exchanges Amid Money Laundering Concerns
Inflation Progress and Global Tensions: Biden's Potential Boost and Worldwide Challenges
2 mins ago
Inflation Progress and Global Tensions: Biden's Potential Boost and Worldwide Challenges
Barclays Bank of Kenya's Transition to ABSA: A New Dawn
4 mins ago
Barclays Bank of Kenya's Transition to ABSA: A New Dawn
Latest Headlines
World News
Western Kentucky Triumphs Over Jacksonville State in Competitive Basketball Match
12 seconds
Western Kentucky Triumphs Over Jacksonville State in Competitive Basketball Match
Recent Boys' High School Basketball: A Competitive Landscape
17 seconds
Recent Boys' High School Basketball: A Competitive Landscape
Duke Triumphs Over Georgia Tech in Closely Contested Basketball Match
18 seconds
Duke Triumphs Over Georgia Tech in Closely Contested Basketball Match
2024 Unfurls: A Round-up of Significant Events Across Diverse Sectors
23 seconds
2024 Unfurls: A Round-up of Significant Events Across Diverse Sectors
Georgia State Panthers Roar to Victory in College Basketball Showdown
32 seconds
Georgia State Panthers Roar to Victory in College Basketball Showdown
Recent Girls' Prep Basketball Games: A Showcase of Skill and Competition
35 seconds
Recent Girls' Prep Basketball Games: A Showcase of Skill and Competition
Leylah Fernandez Triumphs in First Round of Australian Open
55 seconds
Leylah Fernandez Triumphs in First Round of Australian Open
Boston University Clinches Narrow Victory Over Loyola (Maryland) in Intense Basketball Match
56 seconds
Boston University Clinches Narrow Victory Over Loyola (Maryland) in Intense Basketball Match
Thrilling Performances Highlight Week in Local Recreational Sports
1 min
Thrilling Performances Highlight Week in Local Recreational Sports
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
3 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
3 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
3 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
3 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
6 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
9 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
9 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
9 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
10 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app