TikTok Bargain Hunters Gear Up for Massive Ross Sale

Anticipating marked-down prices and bargain hunts, TikTok users are in a tizzy over an upcoming sale at Ross stores on January 22. The social media platform is abuzz with details about the anticipated event, where customers are expected to find significant markdowns on a variety of items. The sale, as touted by TikTokers, could see prices drop as low as 49 cents on clearance items.

Word from the Wise: Orlandoqponqueen’s Tips

Popular TikToker Shaimarie Franqui, better known as orlandoqponqueen, is leading the charge. She’s been advising her followers to seize the sale opportunity that promises deals on items originally priced at $14.99 being reduced to $1.49 or even as low as 49 cents. Franqui emphasized that the sale would encompass most of the store’s inventory, including gift sets and bedding.

She also dropped hints about potential shoe deals, suggesting that footwear could be available for as little as $5. However, Franqui stressed the importance of respecting store employees during the sale frenzy and advised against calling the stores for sale confirmation, as staff might deny the event.

Timing it Right: Sale Duration and Markdown Variations

While the excitement is palpable, Franqui offered a word of caution to her followers. She noted that markdowns could vary in start times across different stores and may last up to two weeks. This means customers must be vigilant and patient to score the best deals.

Seconding the Motion: Couponwithkayla’s Input

Another TikTok influencer, Kayla, known as couponwithkayla, supported Franqui’s claims. She noted that while some Christmas items have already been reduced to 49 cents, the final markdowns on January 22 promise the best deals. Kayla even hinted at potential finds like Nike shoes for $2.

However, she echoed Franqui’s advice to shoppers: give employees ample time to relabel the products with the new prices before storming the stores. Underscoring the potential value of the sales, Kayla and other TikTok users cited past experiences of purchasing numerous pairs of jeans and work pants at exceptionally low prices.

As January 22 approaches, TikTok’s bargain hunters are primed and ready for what could be the sale of the year at Ross stores. Their collective advice? Stay respectful, be patient, and keep an eye on those clearance tags for the best deals.