Tig Notaro and Stephanie Allynne: A Love Story Blossoming from Shared Laughs to Parenthood

Tig Notaro, celebrated comedian and star of 'Hello Again', and her wife, Stephanie Allynne, have cultivated a relationship that's as touching as it is amusing. Meeting on the set of 'In a World' in 2013, their connection swiftly transformed from professional to deeply personal, supporting each other through Notaro's health challenges and embarking on a journey to parenthood together.

Meeting and Falling in Love

Notaro and Allynne's initial encounter was on a movie set, but it wasn’t until reconnecting at the Sundance Film Festival that their sparks truly flew. Their relationship became Notaro's solace as she faced her mother's death and battled stage two breast cancer, leading to a double mastectomy. This period of adversity only strengthened their bond, with Allynne becoming an unwavering source of support. In 2015, the couple tied the knot in a ceremony filled with friends, family, and laughter in Notaro’s hometown of Pass Christian, Mississippi.

Embarking on Parenthood

The decision to start a family came naturally to the couple. Despite initial uncertainty about her sexual identity, Allynne embraced her love for Notaro, leading them to explore parenthood. In 2016, they welcomed twin sons, Max and Finn, via surrogate, marking the beginning of their adventures in parenting. Notaro, known for her poignant yet humorous takes on life’s trials, shared her excitement and anticipation for motherhood with her fans, revealing a softer side to her comedic persona.

Stephanie Allynne: More Than a Supportive Spouse

Allynne, born in southern California and raised in Buffalo, New York, discovered her comedic talent early on. Her journey led her back to Los Angeles, where she honed her craft with improv groups like the Upright Citizens Brigade and The Groundlings. Her versatile career spans acting, writing, and producing, with notable contributions to series such as 'One Mississippi' and films that premiered at the Sundance Film Festival. Together with Notaro, Allynne navigated her late realization of her sexuality, a journey that inspired their collaborative film project, 'Am I OK?', premiered at Sundance in 2022.

As this couple continues to navigate life’s challenges and joys, their story serves as a beacon of love, resilience, and laughter. From comedy stages to film sets, Notaro and Allynne's partnership transcends the personal, influencing their creative outputs and inspiring others with their authenticity and humor. Their journey underscores the unpredictable paths of love and the profound connections that can emerge from shared struggles and triumphs.