Tideline Palm Beach Ocean Resort: A Return to Original Name and Prosperous Future

In a recent turn of events, the Tideline Ocean Resort and Spa, briefly rebranded as the Greenehouse Palm Beach Ocean Resort, has returned to its original roots. Now christened the Tideline Palm Beach Ocean Resort and Spa, the owner Jeff Greene, a billionaire from Palm Beach, decided to retain the Tideline moniker, banking on its well-established reputation and association with luxury among its clientele.

Behind the Rebranding

The decision to revert to the original name followed a hefty $20 million renovation which commenced in August. The resort, originally purchased by Greene in April 2011 for a reported $42 million when it was known as The Omphoy, now sports lighter furnishings and exudes a beachier ambiance. The subtle name change from Greenehouse to Tideline was triggered by feedback Greene received, underscoring the value and recognition of the existing brand.

A Breakaway from Marriott International

The resort, which now operates under Greene's hotel portfolio banner, TLPB Hospitality - a branch of Concord Hospitality Enterprises, has parted ways with Marriott International. This strategic move marks a new chapter in the resort's journey, offering a fresh perspective and approach to luxury hospitality.

Future Prospects: A Promising Year Ahead

The resort's intensive renovations have borne fruit, leading to a surge in room bookings for the upcoming season. With a brand-new beach-like look and feel, the Tideline Palm Beach Ocean Resort and Spa is poised for a highly successful year.