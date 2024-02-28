Tibetan Monks to Ignite Compassion in Sedona with Sacred Arts Tour, March 5-24

The Gaden Shartse Monastery's Sacred Arts Tour is poised to make a profound impact in Sedona, offering a unique blend of spiritual events from March 5 to March 24. Designed to promote peace and compassion, the tour will feature over 30 special events, including empowerments, lectures, workshops, ceremonies, and even pet blessings, across various venues in Sedona.

Commencement with Compassion

The tour's kickoff is marked by a Prayer for World Peace at the Sedona Amitabha Stupa, followed by the beginning of the Avalokiteśvara Sand Mandala creation at Sedonya. This mandala, symbolizing the Buddha of Compassion, serves as a visual prayer for peace and will be open for public participation in its creation until March 15. The concluding ceremony will emphasize the Buddhist teaching on the impermanence of life, offering attendees the opportunity to take home a portion of the mandala sand as a keepsake.

Engage and Participate

In addition to the mandala creation, the tour offers a plethora of interactive events such as Lunch with the Monks and participation in the Sedona Yoga Festival. These events not only provide a chance to engage with the monks but also to explore various venues such as Village Yoga, Sedona's Humane Society, and the Sedona Center for Harmony and Enrichment. The opening of a new Stupa in Sedona marks another highlight, offering attendees a rare opportunity to be part of a significant spiritual landmark's inauguration.

How to Join the Events

Interested participants are encouraged to register for events at Sedonya.org, with more details available on SacredArtsofTibetTour.org and the event's Facebook page. This tour is not just a series of events but a journey towards fostering a more compassionate and peaceful world. Don't miss this unique opportunity to connect with Tibetan Buddhist monks and immerse yourself in the rich cultural and spiritual traditions they bring to Sedona.