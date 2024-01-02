en English
Business

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd: A Tale of Stock Volatility and Ownership

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:11 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 7:36 am EST
Shares of Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX), a NASDAQ-listed company, witnessed a flurry of trading activity in its recent session.

With a significant volume of approximately 1.35 million shares changing hands, the trading day was anything but ordinary. The stock’s beta, a measure of its volatility relative to the overall market, stood at 1.15, indicating a slightly higher degree of volatility than the market average.

A Downward Trend with a Silver Lining

The company’s share price took a hit of 8.01%, closing at a humble $0.69 per share. This price represents a significant discount of about 1042.03% from its 52-week high of $7.88.

However, it’s worth noting that the current price still stands 13.04% higher than the 52-week low of $0.60. Despite the year-to-date downward trend, which has seen the stock’s value decrease by 62.95%, the past five days have painted a more hopeful picture with a 4.53% increase.

Performance Over the Last 30 Days

However, the last 30 days have not been as forgiving. Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd’s shares have declined by 6.38% during this period.

As investors brace for the company’s next quarterly earnings report, expected to be released in February, all eyes will be on whether the company can reverse its fortunes.

Who Owns Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd?

Insider ownership of the company is currently at 21.00%, while institutional holdings constitute 7.07% of the shares. Among the institutional shareholders, Virtu Financial LLC and Citadel Advisors LLC hold the reins. The short interest in the company’s shares, an indicator of the market sentiment, was recorded at 17720.0 shares, with a cover period of 0.76 days.

In somewhat related news, the web page also provided an update on the short interest report for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and its competitors. The report highlighted a decrease in short interest for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in December and made comparisons with other companies in the finance sector.

The concept of short selling and short squeeze was also explained, and the latest reporting period was announced to be on December 15, 2023.

Business United States
Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

