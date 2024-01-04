en English
Tia Mowry on her Children’s Potential Acting Careers and Life Post-Divorce

By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:32 pm EST
Tia Mowry on her Children’s Potential Acting Careers and Life Post-Divorce

Renowned actress Tia Mowry, widely recognized for her role in the popular television series ‘Sister, Sister’, recently shed light on her children’s potential interests in acting during an enlightening episode of ‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’. Mowry’s insights into her children’s aspirations threw a spotlight on the possible future plans of the next generation of the Mowry family.

Mowry’s Children: Budding Talents

During the conversation, Mowry revealed that her 12-year-old son, Cree Hardrict, showcased his acting talent in an episode of the Netflix series ‘Family Reunion’. Despite his evident acting prowess, young Cree seems to have his heart set on basketball, a passion he shares with his father. The young Hardrict has been seen dribbling and shooting hoops, possibly looking to trade the film sets for the basketball court.

Future Stars or Future Leaders?

In addition to Cree, Mowry’s 5-year-old daughter, Cairo Hardrict, has also been under the spotlight. Both children have appeared on their mother’s web series and in various TikTok videos, displaying their comfort in front of the camera. However, Mowry hinted that neither child is leaning towards an acting career at this stage. In a jovial twist, Mowry suggested that young Cairo might have her sights set on the White House, potentially aspiring to become the President of the United States one day.

Mowry’s Life Post-Divorce

Following her recent split from Cory Hardrict, Mowry has shifted her focus to adapting to a new phase of life and co-parenting her children. The actress has found solace in solitude, viewing it as an opportunity to recharge and revitalize. This perspective was reflected in an Instagram post in December, where she seemed to embrace her new journey. Despite their separation, Mowry and Hardrict demonstrated a united front during the recent Thanksgiving celebration, underlining their commitment to co-parenting and maintaining a cordial friendship for the sake of their children.

United States
Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

