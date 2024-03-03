T.I. Weighs In On Hip Hop's Evolution: From Exceptional to Average, Shuns Sports Team Ownership

Diving into the heart of the matter, T.I. recently vocalized his thoughts on the current state of Hip Hop, drawing parallels to an open basketball tryout in the NBA. On Shaquille O'Neal's podcast, The Big Podcast with Shaq, the rapper highlighted the diversity in talent within the new wave of Hip Hop artists, categorizing them from 'exceptionally dope' to 'just alright.' His commentary reflects on the broader spectrum of artistry that has emerged, attributing this to the digital era's democratization of music production and distribution.

Advertisment

From Exceptional Talent to the Mediocre

T.I.'s analogy with the NBA seeks to underline the saturation in the Hip Hop industry, suggesting that the barriers to entry have significantly lowered. This observation is not without its merits, considering the explosion of social media platforms and music streaming services, which have allowed a wider range of artists to showcase their talents. However, this also means that the listener's attention is divided among a larger pool of artists, some of whom may lack the depth and craftsmanship of their predecessors.

The Business of Music and Sports

Advertisment

Further into the discussion, T.I. touched upon the trend of musicians investing in sports teams. He mentioned Nelly's stake in the Charlotte Hornets and Usher's investment in the Cleveland Cavaliers as examples. Despite the allure of such ventures, T.I. expressed his disinterest, emphasizing the importance of control over one's investments. This stance sheds light on the rapper's investment philosophy, favoring ventures where he can have a significant say in operational decisions.

Legacy and Collaboration

The conversation also veered into what could have been a monumental collaboration with the late DMX, revealing plans that never came to fruition due to DMX's untimely death. This snippet from the interview not only highlights the transient nature of the music industry but also the importance of seizing opportunities for collaboration when they arise.

As the interview wrapped up, T.I.'s reflections offered a candid look into the complexities of the music industry, from the perspective of both an artist and an investor. The multiplicity of roles that artists like T.I. navigate—ranging from creators to entrepreneurs—underscores the evolving nature of the Hip Hop landscape. While the industry continues to expand, inviting a plethora of talents into its fold, T.I.'s insights remind us of the enduring value of authenticity, craftsmanship, and strategic foresight in charting a successful career.