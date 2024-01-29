Thurston Community Media Faces New Era as Local Governments Assume Broadcasting Helm

In an era marked by the rapid evolution of media landscapes, Thurston Community Media (TCMedia), a stalwart provider of local government broadcast services, has embarked on a transformative journey. With the conclusion of its contracts with Thurston County and the cities of Olympia, Lacey, and Tumwater on December 31, the responsibility of broadcasting, live-streaming, and programming for public education and government channels has been absorbed by these jurisdictions.

Local Governments Take Charge

Following the contract termination, each jurisdiction has taken strides to maintain and enhance their media presence. The city of Olympia and Thurston County are collaboratively operating Channel 3, introducing Oly TV 3, a digital portal for viewing council meetings. The city of Lacey is now in command of Channel 77, rebranded as Lacey TV 77.

Tumwater, on the other hand, has engaged TCMedia's services temporarily until it can establish in-house production capabilities. The city will manage Channel 26, rebranded as Tumwater TV. These government entities are committed to improving the quality of their original content, providing captioning and translation services, and developing dedicated streaming applications.

TCMedia's Evolution into a Nonprofit Model

TCMedia, with its operational landscape radically altered, is transitioning into a 100% nonprofit model without local government funding. The organization retains control of Channel 22, earmarked for public access. However, the cessation of government funding presents a significant challenge, necessitating TCMedia to fund its operations through fees, fundraising initiatives, grants, and donations.

Community Support Vital for Sustaining Local Media

In light of these developments, Deborah Vinsel, CEO of TCMedia, accentuates the critical role of community support for local media platforms. As TCMedia navigates this new funding landscape, the backing of the community will be instrumental in ensuring the continuity of its services and the preservation of its role as a local media mainstay.