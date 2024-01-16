Thrifter Turns Goodwill Finds into Profitable Resale Business

Thrifter, Dalton, has transformed his knack for unearthing gems at Goodwill stores into a fruitful venture. His recent discovery of a pair of Alden dress shoes, steeped in the heritage of men's handcrafted footwear since 1884, is a testament to his keen eye. These shoes, made of the coveted shell cordovan leather, were snagged for a mere $20 and later sold on eBay for a whopping $375 plus shipping. Despite bypassing a pair of Dior sneakers priced at $400, Dalton's real score lay in the Alden find.

Goodwill: A Treasure Trove of Bargains

Known for its 3,200 stores across the US and Canada, Goodwill Industries amassed revenues of $5.47 billion in 2021. Yet, the organization's focus extends beyond mere profits. It's known for its commitment to preparing people for employment, accounting for one in every 600 US hires. Moreover, it's a significant player in environmental preservation, diverting around 3 billion pounds of goods from landfills into retail and recycling every year.

Thrifting: A Lucrative Hobby

For thrifters like Dalton, Goodwill stores serve as a treasure trove teeming with potential profits. In addition to the Alden shoes, Dalton chanced upon a pair of 2012 basketball sneakers expected to fetch at least $50, and a pair of Nike Kyrie Four Tiffany sneakers in pristine condition, likely to garner around $50 on eBay. Dalton's story underscores the lucrative possibilities that thrifting can offer.

Others' Thrifting Successes

The thrifting experiences of others further underscore this potential. Finds such as Christian Louboutin shoes, Chanel boots, Gucci shoes, and a Dolce & Gabbana leather jacket at Goodwill stores spotlight a world of high-end fashion within reach, at a fraction of the retail price. The U.S. Sun has often reported on such rare finds and collectibles, and Goodwill employees have also shared tips on locating the most valuable items at the store.