Three Wide Brewing Unveils New Crafthouse in Fort Worth, Blending Texas Beer with West Coast Vibe

Three Wide Brewing company is poised to become Fort Worth's latest hotspot with its new crafthouse and restaurant at 16230 Three Wide Dr., promising a fusion of casual dining and an extensive craft beer selection. Scheduled to open its doors on March 2, the venue will celebrate its launch with a live performance by The Martin Brothers, setting the tone for its daily operations from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Unique Blend of Flavors and Atmosphere

Designed to offer patrons a distinct experience, the establishment channels a West Coast vibe while serving beers that boast a strong Texan character. This unique combination is the brainchild of beer master Matt Morriss, who emphasizes the brewery's commitment to quality and distinctiveness in the craft beer scene. Brazilian chef Roger Evaristo lends his culinary expertise to the venture, creating a menu that features burgers, pizzas, sandwiches, and craft brew pairings, with an average lunch priced around $15. The venue itself is designed to cater to beer enthusiasts, featuring spacious seating areas both indoors and outdoors, underlining the belief that 'beer tastes better outside.'

Passion for Craft Beer

Three Wide Brewing is no stranger to the beer industry, having previously made its mark with four distinctive IPAs distributed in the Fort Worth area. The company's philosophy is simple: to produce enjoyable beers that leave customers wanting more. Matt Morriss, a Fort Worth native, pivoted from engineering to the brewing industry over a decade ago. His journey in craft beer began with the founding of Rabbit Hole Brewery in 2013, which closed in 2019, paving the way for the inception of Three Wide Brewing. Despite facing significant delays due to the pandemic and supply chain issues, Morriss remains optimistic about the company's future, particularly its expansion plans towards Roanoke.

Looking Ahead

The opening of Three Wide Brewing's new crafthouse and restaurant marks a significant milestone for the company and for Fort Worth's brewing scene. With a focus on creating a unique atmosphere and serving high-quality, characterful beers, the establishment is set to become a beloved destination for locals and visitors alike. As Three Wide Brewing embarks on this new chapter, the community eagerly anticipates the flavors, experiences, and memories that will unfold in this vibrant new space.