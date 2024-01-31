Three Rivers Avian Center: A Lifeline for Avian Species

Perched on the precipice between life and nature's harsh realities, a sharp-shinned hawk found refuge at the Three Rivers Avian Center following an unfortunate collision in Ronceverte. The bird's journey to recovery is being orchestrated by the center's dedicated duo, Wendy Perrone and Caleb Keneipp.

A Sanctuary for Feathered Friends

The Three Rivers Avian Center, nestled in the heartland of Hinton, stands as a beacon of hope for avian species in distress. The center's mission is straightforward - to rescue, rehabilitate, and reintegrate these birds into their natural habitats. The sharp-shinned hawk is merely one among many that have found solace within the center's caring confines.

Year of Resilience

The year 2023 was a testament to the center's unwavering commitment to avian welfare. A staggering 229 birds, representing 50 different species, were treated here. These avian patients hailed from various corners of the state, each bearing their unique tales of survival. The center's meticulous care ensured that once fully recuperated, these birds could once again soar in their native skies.

Commitment to Avian Conservation

The work done at the Three Rivers Avian Center not only aids individual birds but also contributes significantly to avian conservation efforts. By returning healthy birds to their native environments, the center helps maintain the delicate balance of local ecosystems. The dedicated work of Wendy Perrone, Caleb Keneipp, and the entire team at the center underscores an unwavering commitment to these feathered creatures and the preservation of their natural habitats.