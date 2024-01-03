en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United States

Three Kings Day Parade: A Celebration of Crucian-Rican Cultural Intersections

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:17 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 1:57 am EST
Three Kings Day Parade: A Celebration of Crucian-Rican Cultural Intersections

In the heartland of St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands, a vibrant annual parade and breakfast event – The Crucian-Rican and All Ah We Three Kings Day Tramp – significantly marks the cultural intersections of Crucian and Puerto Rican communities. It is a tradition that began in 2004, inspired by a historic walk in Gallows Bay, where it was discovered that 14 notable bakers once resided, shaping the area’s cultural and culinary identity.

Origins of the Tradition

The revelation of the Gallows Bay’s baking tradition triggered Lt. Gov. Gregory Francis and George “Bagoon” O’Reilly to initiate a ‘teetee’ bread bake-off on the first Tuesday of the year. This coincided with Three Kings Day in 2005, leading to the birth of this unique tradition that wonderfully blends culinary and cultural celebrations.

Growth and Celebration

Over the years, the event has amassed popularity, with hundreds participating in the early morning walk led by Stanley and the Ten Sleepless Knights. The procession commences from Bassin Triangle and concludes at Christian ‘Shan’ Market, symbolizing unity and shared cultural heritage. A complimentary breakfast, served by devoted volunteers, marks the end of the procession.

Community Involvement and Support

The breakfast features an array of Crucian-Rican dishes such as ham, callaloo, saltfish, bread, cheese, salmon balls, fruit, and johnny cakes. The community members contribute additional food, signifying their participation and support for the event. The Virgin Islands Water and Power Authority also supports the event by distributing water, juice, and finger towels, adding to the community spirit.

The event is not just about food; it’s a fiesta! Entertainment includes live bands and DJs, with tents set up for the festivities. It’s a testament to the island’s rich cultural tapestry and the unity of its people, proudly celebrated once a year on Three Kings Day.

0
United States
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Donald Trump Challenges Ballot Disqualification in Historic 14th Amendment Case

By Rafia Tasleem

Dog Ownership Reigns Supreme in US Households

By Wojciech Zylm

Samsung's Early Unpacked Event to Unveil Galaxy S24 Series

By Waqas Arain

Farmington Man's Murder Trial Delayed: A Tale of Twisted Facts and Delayed Justice

By BNN Correspondents

Rising Car Theft Rates Drive Security Upgrades from Asian Car Companie ...
@Automotive · 2 mins
Rising Car Theft Rates Drive Security Upgrades from Asian Car Companie ...
heart comment 0
Rig Vedam: A Symbol of Respect and Tradition in the Kerala Hindu Community

By Nitish Verma

Rig Vedam: A Symbol of Respect and Tradition in the Kerala Hindu Community
Massachusetts Department of Transportation Awards $18M in Road Safety Grants

By Saboor Bayat

Massachusetts Department of Transportation Awards $18M in Road Safety Grants
January Marks Peak Job Hunting Season Amid High Staff Turnover

By Ayesha Mumtaz

January Marks Peak Job Hunting Season Amid High Staff Turnover
Race for 2024 City of Huntington Elections Begins: Candidate Filing Period Now Open

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Race for 2024 City of Huntington Elections Begins: Candidate Filing Period Now Open
Latest Headlines
World News
Donald Trump Challenges Ballot Disqualification in Historic 14th Amendment Case
37 seconds
Donald Trump Challenges Ballot Disqualification in Historic 14th Amendment Case
ASICS Unveils NovaBlast 4: A Leap Towards Optimal Running Experience
1 min
ASICS Unveils NovaBlast 4: A Leap Towards Optimal Running Experience
Unveiling the Complex Relationship Between Atopic Dermatitis and Psychiatric Disorders
2 mins
Unveiling the Complex Relationship Between Atopic Dermatitis and Psychiatric Disorders
The Revolution of Gender Medicine: An Urgent Call for Legislation
2 mins
The Revolution of Gender Medicine: An Urgent Call for Legislation
Ex-Deputy President of Pejuang Denies Dr. Mahathir's Involvement in 'Dubai Move'
2 mins
Ex-Deputy President of Pejuang Denies Dr. Mahathir's Involvement in 'Dubai Move'
Susanna Reid Quits Alcohol for Skin Health, Experiences Dramatic Improvements
2 mins
Susanna Reid Quits Alcohol for Skin Health, Experiences Dramatic Improvements
Barcelona FC's Financial Crisis: The Potential Sale of Pedri
2 mins
Barcelona FC's Financial Crisis: The Potential Sale of Pedri
Pakistan's Minister Calls for Political Consensus on Economic Direction
3 mins
Pakistan's Minister Calls for Political Consensus on Economic Direction
Cricket Australia XI Announces Squad for Tour Match Against West Indies
3 mins
Cricket Australia XI Announces Squad for Tour Match Against West Indies
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32 mins
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
37 mins
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
1 hour
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
4 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
6 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
7 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
7 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
7 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
9 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app