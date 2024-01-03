Three Kings Day Parade: A Celebration of Crucian-Rican Cultural Intersections

In the heartland of St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands, a vibrant annual parade and breakfast event – The Crucian-Rican and All Ah We Three Kings Day Tramp – significantly marks the cultural intersections of Crucian and Puerto Rican communities. It is a tradition that began in 2004, inspired by a historic walk in Gallows Bay, where it was discovered that 14 notable bakers once resided, shaping the area’s cultural and culinary identity.

Origins of the Tradition

The revelation of the Gallows Bay’s baking tradition triggered Lt. Gov. Gregory Francis and George “Bagoon” O’Reilly to initiate a ‘teetee’ bread bake-off on the first Tuesday of the year. This coincided with Three Kings Day in 2005, leading to the birth of this unique tradition that wonderfully blends culinary and cultural celebrations.

Growth and Celebration

Over the years, the event has amassed popularity, with hundreds participating in the early morning walk led by Stanley and the Ten Sleepless Knights. The procession commences from Bassin Triangle and concludes at Christian ‘Shan’ Market, symbolizing unity and shared cultural heritage. A complimentary breakfast, served by devoted volunteers, marks the end of the procession.

Community Involvement and Support

The breakfast features an array of Crucian-Rican dishes such as ham, callaloo, saltfish, bread, cheese, salmon balls, fruit, and johnny cakes. The community members contribute additional food, signifying their participation and support for the event. The Virgin Islands Water and Power Authority also supports the event by distributing water, juice, and finger towels, adding to the community spirit.

The event is not just about food; it’s a fiesta! Entertainment includes live bands and DJs, with tents set up for the festivities. It’s a testament to the island’s rich cultural tapestry and the unity of its people, proudly celebrated once a year on Three Kings Day.