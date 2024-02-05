ThredUp to Announce Q4 and Full Year 2023 Financial Results

ThredUp, a pioneer in the online resale industry for apparel, shoes, and accessories, has unveiled plans to disclose its financial results for the fourth quarter and the entire year of 2023 on March 4, 2024. The announcement will take place once the U.S. markets have closed for the day.

A conference call and a live webcast will follow the release, offering a forum for discussions centered on the results. Interested parties can access the webcast and all supporting earnings materials on ThredUp's investor relations website. The webcast will also be archived on the site for future reference.

ThredUp: A Trailblazer in Secondhand Shopping

ThredUp has earned a reputation for its dedication to promoting secondhand shopping. The online platform's mission is rooted in a commitment to the planet and providing value for both buyers and sellers. Through its comprehensive range of products, from value to luxury brands, ThredUp provides significant discounts, making secondhand shopping a more appealing and sustainable choice.

Resale Powered by Innovative Technology

ThredUp's managed marketplace is underpinned by a proprietary operating platform, boasting a robust processing infrastructure, custom software, and advanced data science capabilities. These technology-driven features enable ThredUp to revolutionize the online resale industry.

Resale-as-a-Service: A New Frontier

ThredUp further distinguishes itself with its Resale-as-a-Service offering. This service enables other leading brands and retailers to offer personalized resale experiences to their customers, thereby extending the reach and impact of the secondhand shopping movement.

With over 172 million unique items processed from more than 55,000 brands, ThredUp is leading the charge towards a sustainable future for the fashion industry. By extending the lifecycle of clothing, ThredUp is redefining the way we consume fashion, one secondhand item at a time.