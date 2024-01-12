en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Thornhill Research Inc. Secures US$356 Million Contract From U.S. Department of Defence

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:40 am EST
Thornhill Research Inc. Secures US$356 Million Contract From U.S. Department of Defence

Thornhill Research Inc., a Toronto-based medical technology company, has been awarded a significant contract from the U.S. Department of Defence, a deal worth up to US$356 million. The contract signifies a major milestone for the firm, potentially revolutionizing medical technology on the battlefield and broadening Thornhill’s customer base.

Revolutionizing Battlefield Medical Technology

The Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support has entrusted Thornhill with the supply of its MADM anesthetic systems and MOVES SLC life-support-system equipment. These technologies, designed to modernize battlefield medical care, include a portable, battery-operated life-support system and a handheld gas anesthesia vaporizer. These have already been deployed by the U.S. Navy and Marines, demonstrating their effectiveness in real-world scenarios.

Contract’s Implication on Thornhill’s Future

This five-year contract, with an option for a five-year renewal, allows U.S. military branches to expedite orders without undergoing a lengthy procurement process. The contract’s scale and potential for renewal positions Thornhill in a unique position, potentially leading to its inclusion in every medical company across the U.S. Army – a market valued at over US$1 billion.

Growth Amidst the Pandemic

Prior to this, Thornhill experienced substantial growth during the COVID-19 pandemic, securing a $223.7-million order from the Canadian government. In response to fluctuating demand, the company adopted a flexible staffing strategy and formed strategic partnerships. Thornhill, which originated from the University Health Network in Toronto and officially entered the market in 2017, is now poised for further expansion and revenue growth.

0
Business Military United States
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
48 seconds ago
Sabato De Sarno: The Private Maestro Behind Gucci's Revitalization
Behind the grandeur of Gucci’s fashion empire, now stands a private figure, Sabato De Sarno. The newly appointed creative director has breathed a revitalizing spirit into the luxury brand. His Rome apartment, a personal sanctuary detached from work, mirrors his passion for design and is decorated with contemporary art pieces. A Fresh Color Palette and
Sabato De Sarno: The Private Maestro Behind Gucci's Revitalization
Combating the 'Pink Tax': Disparity, Justifications, and Affordable Alternatives
2 mins ago
Combating the 'Pink Tax': Disparity, Justifications, and Affordable Alternatives
Genius Group Limited Announces Public Offering to Boost Corporate Expansion
3 mins ago
Genius Group Limited Announces Public Offering to Boost Corporate Expansion
Honoring Byron Wien: Market Predictions and Investor Strategies for 2024
2 mins ago
Honoring Byron Wien: Market Predictions and Investor Strategies for 2024
£2.1m Investment to Transform the Royal Cornwall Museum
2 mins ago
£2.1m Investment to Transform the Royal Cornwall Museum
Ediston Property Investment Co PLC: Delisted & Entering Volitary Liquidation
2 mins ago
Ediston Property Investment Co PLC: Delisted & Entering Volitary Liquidation
Latest Headlines
World News
Liverpool's Young Star Luke Chambers Heads to Wigan Athletic on Loan
22 seconds
Liverpool's Young Star Luke Chambers Heads to Wigan Athletic on Loan
Mark Butcher Questions England's Preparation for Test Series in India
1 min
Mark Butcher Questions England's Preparation for Test Series in India
Off the Fence Acquires Distribution Rights for Paralympic Projects
2 mins
Off the Fence Acquires Distribution Rights for Paralympic Projects
Nigerian Supreme Court Reverses Appeal Court's Decision, Upholds Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf's Election
2 mins
Nigerian Supreme Court Reverses Appeal Court's Decision, Upholds Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf's Election
Kia Motors Continues its Support for Esports, Renews Sponsorship of LEC till 2026
3 mins
Kia Motors Continues its Support for Esports, Renews Sponsorship of LEC till 2026
ANP Withdraws from NA-242, Backs Shehbaz Sharif; MQM-P Clarifies Seat Adjustment Rumors
3 mins
ANP Withdraws from NA-242, Backs Shehbaz Sharif; MQM-P Clarifies Seat Adjustment Rumors
APC Chairman Endorses Chapel Construction, Emphasizes Religious Inclusivity
4 mins
APC Chairman Endorses Chapel Construction, Emphasizes Religious Inclusivity
NHS Confederation CEO Supports Labour's Child Health Action Plan
4 mins
NHS Confederation CEO Supports Labour's Child Health Action Plan
Embassies Launch 'Diplomat for a Day' to Empower Young Women
4 mins
Embassies Launch 'Diplomat for a Day' to Empower Young Women
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
26 mins
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
33 mins
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
3 hours
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
4 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
17 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
18 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
18 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
20 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
20 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app