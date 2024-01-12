Thornhill Research Inc. Secures US$356 Million Contract From U.S. Department of Defence

Thornhill Research Inc., a Toronto-based medical technology company, has been awarded a significant contract from the U.S. Department of Defence, a deal worth up to US$356 million. The contract signifies a major milestone for the firm, potentially revolutionizing medical technology on the battlefield and broadening Thornhill’s customer base.

Revolutionizing Battlefield Medical Technology

The Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support has entrusted Thornhill with the supply of its MADM anesthetic systems and MOVES SLC life-support-system equipment. These technologies, designed to modernize battlefield medical care, include a portable, battery-operated life-support system and a handheld gas anesthesia vaporizer. These have already been deployed by the U.S. Navy and Marines, demonstrating their effectiveness in real-world scenarios.

Contract’s Implication on Thornhill’s Future

This five-year contract, with an option for a five-year renewal, allows U.S. military branches to expedite orders without undergoing a lengthy procurement process. The contract’s scale and potential for renewal positions Thornhill in a unique position, potentially leading to its inclusion in every medical company across the U.S. Army – a market valued at over US$1 billion.

Growth Amidst the Pandemic

Prior to this, Thornhill experienced substantial growth during the COVID-19 pandemic, securing a $223.7-million order from the Canadian government. In response to fluctuating demand, the company adopted a flexible staffing strategy and formed strategic partnerships. Thornhill, which originated from the University Health Network in Toronto and officially entered the market in 2017, is now poised for further expansion and revenue growth.