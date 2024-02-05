Thor Equities Group Welcomes The Pilecki Institute's First Expansion Outside Europe

Thor Equities Group, a global leader in real estate, has inked a significant deal with The Pilecki Institute. The renowned research and cultural institution will occupy 35,000 square feet of space at 88 Greenwich Street in Downtown Manhattan, making it the Institute's first footprint beyond Europe's borders.

Unmasking Totalitarian Regimes

Since its establishment in 2016, The Pilecki Institute has been instrumental in safeguarding and investigating the historical experiences of Polish citizens. It seeks to illuminate the dark corners of the 20th century, particularly the totalitarian regimes that held sway during this tumultuous period. The Institute is supported by the Polish Ministry of Culture and National Heritage, evidencing its commitment to promoting historical understanding and cultural awareness.

Securing the Institute's Presence in NYC

Thor Equities Group's Chief Operating Officer, Melissa Gliatta, has publicly expressed her delight at securing The Pilecki Institute's presence in New York. This move marks an important milestone in the Institute's expansion, signifying a new chapter of research and education in American soil. It also underscores Thor Equities Group's dedication to accommodating organizations that foster cultural and historical enlightenment.

Thor Equities Group's Continued Growth

Alongside this significant lease, Thor Equities Group also revealed the signing of a new lease with Regular Coffee. Furthermore, the group highlighted recent accomplishments, including asset sales in Austin and Chicago, a new executive appointment, and achieving leases completion. As a global force in the real estate sector, Thor Equities Group boasts a $20 billion property portfolio and a development pipeline exceeding 50 million square feet. The group is also making waves in Mexico, spearheading major development projects through its division Thor Urbana.