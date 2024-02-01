Thomson Reuters Embraces Hybrid Work Culture: A New Office and a Shift in Commercial Real Estate

In a notable shift in the Twin Cities' business landscape, Canadian media conglomerate Thomson Reuters has completed its quest for a new office. A prominent name in business services, Thomson Reuters has leased 300,000 square feet at 2900 Ames Crossing Road in Eagan, Minnesota. This move represents a substantial downsize from the sprawling 1 million square feet campus that the company formerly occupied.

A Strategic Downsize

The decision to downsize stemmed from a realization that the company was not fully utilizing its vast space, using only about 75% of its expansive campus. The new location, formerly part of Prime Therapeutics' corporate campus, is conveniently adjacent to the Minnesota Vikings' TCO Performance Center. This shift is orchestrated in harmony with Thomson Reuters' hybrid work strategy, which encourages employee flexibility. This strategy stipulates that most staff members are required to be in the office two to three days a week.

Embracing Hybrid Work Culture

The new office, dubbed 'The Landing,' is designed to foster collaboration and productivity. It boasts an increased number of conference rooms and collaborative areas, and also features amenities like a coffee shop and cafeteria. This move dovetails with a post-pandemic trend observed in the Twin Cities, where companies are resizing their office spaces, resulting in a significant reshuffling of the commercial real estate scene.

Continued Impact on Eagan

Despite the reduction in space, Thomson Reuters will continue to be one of Eagan's most significant employers. The company's former campus, which includes three data centers, is generating interest for potential conversion into other uses. This interest reflects the adaptation and resilience of the commercial real estate sector in Eagan. The shift in office space by Thomson Reuters has been a catalyst for change, and it is likely to continue shaping the business and real estate landscapes in the area.