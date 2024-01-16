Thompson Thrift Sells Marketplace at Ellis Crossing Amidst Raleigh-Durham's Biotech Boom

National real estate firm, Thompson Thrift, has announced the sale of Marketplace at Ellis Crossing, a 71,517-square-foot shopping center nestled within a sprawling 30-acre mixed-use development in the Research Triangle Park vicinity of Raleigh-Durham. The center, boasting a diverse tenant mix, including anchor Publix Super Markets, has been purchased for an undisclosed amount.

Marketplace at Ellis Crossing: A Strategic Investment

Equidistantly positioned between Raleigh and Durham, near the Research Triangle Park, the shopping center sits in a region experiencing a significant surge in the biotech sector. The additional retail space, an area designated for First National Bank, and potential hotel and commercial development make this location a strategic hub for commerce.

Biotech Boom Magnifies Investment Potential

The area's biotech boom, spurred by expansions such as Apple's upcoming 1 million-square-foot campus, amplifies the value of this investment. The center, serving as a hub for businesses like Chipotle Mexican Grill, Sheetz, Lightbridge Academy, and Mavis Tires, is positioned to benefit from the population growth and increased commercial activity that accompany such expansions.

Thompson Thrift: A Commitment to Community Development

Thompson Thrift, with its triad of business units - Residential, Commercial, and Construction - has a substantial portfolio in North Carolina. The firm is recognized for its commitment to community-focused development and was named a 2023 Top Workplaces USA winner. The sale of Marketplace at Ellis Crossing is the company's fourth development in North Carolina, further cementing its presence in the region.