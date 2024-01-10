en English
Business

Thompson Coburn Bolsters Team with High-Profile Hires in Key Practice Areas

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:04 am EST
Thompson Coburn Bolsters Team with High-Profile Hires in Key Practice Areas

Law firm Thompson Coburn LLP has announced two high-profile additions to their team: Kenyen Brown and John Howard. Kenyen Brown, former US attorney for the Southern District of Alabama, is joining the firm as a white collar defense and investigations partner in Washington, D.C. He brings with him a wealth of experience in white-collar criminal litigation and compliance counseling, honed during his tenure at Hughes Hubbard & Reed LLP.

New Additions Bolster Thompson Coburn’s Team

John Howard, a seasoned health care executive, is rejoining Thompson Coburn as a health care partner in St. Louis, Missouri. Howard’s role will center around advising health systems, large physician groups, health plans, and executives on regulatory, transactional, and organizational matters. Prior to this appointment, Howard held the position of senior vice president and chief operating officer of the Physician Network at Novant Health.

Strategic Hires Reflect Thompson Coburn’s Commitment

In addition to Brown and Howard, Thompson Coburn has also welcomed Liz DiMichele as an employment counsel in New York. These strategic hires reflect the law firm’s commitment to strengthening its legal team across different specializations. The firm’s focus on white-collar defense, health care regulation, and employment law is evident.

A Move to Enhance Capabilities

The addition of Brown and Howard raises the number of partners at Thompson Coburn to 260, with 131 partners based in the St. Louis and Belleville offices. The firm believes these new hires will enhance its capabilities in key practice areas and bring a diverse range of experience to benefit clients nationwide.

Business Law United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

