Thomas James Wilson: Community Pillar and Longtime Arthur Resident Passes at 85

Thomas James Wilson, aged 85, passed away on February 23, 2024, leaving behind a legacy of community service and dedication to his family and passions. Born in Cuba, Illinois, Wilson made notable contributions in his professional and personal life, remembered fondly by those in Arthur, Illinois.

Life and Legacy

Wilson's journey began on May 17, 1938, leading him to marry Janice K. Miller in 1960, with whom he shared a daughter, granddaughters, and grandsons. His career at USI/Quantum showcased his professional dedication, paralleled by an active involvement in his community. Wilson's commitment extended to the establishment of the Tri-County Shrine Club and longstanding membership at the Arthur United Methodist Church, reflecting his deep roots and significant impact on the community.

Passions and Contributions

An avid golfer and devoted St. Louis Cardinals fan, Wilson's interests went beyond his career and community work, encapsulating his love for sports and leisure. His life was marked by a balance of work, community service, and personal passions, leaving a multifaceted legacy that will be remembered by many.

Remembering Thomas Wilson

Wilson's final services are scheduled for March 2, 2024, at Arthur United Methodist Church, led by Pastor Jill Bunker, with a visitation period before the service. His commitment to his community is honored through suggested memorials to the Arthur United Methodist Church, ensuring his legacy continues. Wilson's story is a testament to a life well-lived, marked by dedication to family, career, and community. He will be privately buried at Arthur Cemetery, a final resting place in the community he loved and served.

Wilson's passing is a moment to reflect on the impact one individual can have on their community and the enduring legacy of service and dedication. His life serves as an inspiration, encouraging others to contribute positively to their communities and pursue their passions with fervor.