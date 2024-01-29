Thomas E. Urban: Remembering a Devoted Family Man and Respected IT Veteran

In the quiet town of Warren, a pillar of the community, Thomas E. Urban, passed away at 81. Born, raised, and lived his entire life here, Urban's legacy extends beyond his family and friends to the many lives he touched in his remarkable 46-year career in the information technology sector and his devoted service to his community.

A Distinguished Career in Information Technology

A graduate of Warren G. Harding High School and Bowling Green State University, Urban began his professional journey as a programmer. His passion and dedication saw him rise through the ranks to hold esteemed positions such as Senior Systems Analyst and Project Supervisor at prestigious companies like Republic Steel, LTV Steel, and Computer Sciences Corporation. Urban was known for his unwavering commitment to customer needs, earning him respect and admiration from colleagues and clients alike.

A Devoted Family Man and Passionate Community Member

Urban's dedication extended beyond his professional life to his family and community. He celebrated 55 years of marriage with his wife, Barbara Malys, whom he married in 1968. He was a committed father, coaching his children's sports teams, engaging in YMCA programs, and leading his son's Cub Scouts pack. His love for his family was evident in his every action and deed.

Besides his family, Urban also had a deep love for his town of Warren. An avid gardener, he was the proud recipient of the Neighborhood Pride award in 2000. His interests extended to being a fan of Elvis Presley, the Pirates, and the Steelers.

Leaving Behind a Cherished Legacy

Urban was an active member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, serving in various capacities. He is survived by his wife, Barbara, daughter Julianne, and son Brian. He was predeceased by his parents, Edward and Sophie, and grandchildren Brittany, Giovanni, and Julissa.

In memory of Urban, donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, reflecting his lifelong dedication to community service. Visitation and funeral services are scheduled for January 31 and February 1, 2024, respectively, with burial at All Souls Cemetery. As the town of Warren mourns the loss of this esteemed citizen, the legacy of Thomas E. Urban, both as a dedicated professional and a devoted family man, will continue to inspire generations.