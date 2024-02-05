Thoma Bravo Acquires Everbridge: A Strategic Move in Critical Event Management

Everbridge Inc., a global leader in critical event management (CEM) and national public warning solutions, has confirmed its acquisition by Thoma Bravo, a prominent software investment firm. The all-cash transaction, valued at approximately $1.5 billion, is expected to steer Everbridge's growth amidst the escalating global uncertainty and the increasing emphasis on public safety and operational continuity.

An Accelerated Growth for Everbridge

The acquisition will see Everbridge evolve into a privately held company, with shareholders set to receive $28.60 per share. This represents a 32% premium over the company's recent 90-day volume-weighted average share price. The company, which was established in the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks, boasts a suite of SaaS products utilized by over 6,500 diverse customers, including corporations and government entities.

Pooling Resources for Innovation

Both Everbridge and Thoma Bravo are of the belief that this partnership will lead to further innovation and progress in the critical event management space. The transaction, which has received approval from the Everbridge Board of Directors, is slated to close in the second quarter of 2024. This is, however, subject to shareholder approval and regulatory clearances.

Prospects Beyond the Acquisition

The acquisition does not hinge on a financing condition and includes a 25-day 'go-shop' period for potential alternative offers. Once the acquisition is complete, Everbridge will no longer be listed on any public stock exchange. It will, however, continue to operate under its current name and brand, thereby retaining its brand identity and consumer trust.

In a world fraught with uncertainty and increasing emphasis on public safety and operational continuity, the partnership between Everbridge and Thoma Bravo promises to further enhance critical event management solutions and contribute to the stability and safety of various sectors.